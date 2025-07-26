San Diego Comic-Con 2025 is in full swing, and TV Insider and TV Guide Magazine are on site with our very own video and portrait studio where the stars from your favorite shows are celebrating the latest seasons and new titles on the horizon.

In many ways, it feels like old times with shows like NCIS: Tony & Ziva bringing stars Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo back into the spotlight as they gear up for the Paramount+ original’s debut. Outlander‘s Sam Heughan, Sophie Skelton, and Richard Rankin stopped by to commemorate the upcoming eighth and final season of their Starz hit as the show’s prequel spinoff, Outlander: Blood of My Blood, is about to kick off.

While Interview With the Vampire may be getting ready to make way for The Vampire Lestat, the team behind AMC‘s Anne Rice-inspired hit was as playful as ever stepping into the studio. But as fans gear up for official portraits and videos, we’re rounding up some of the fun behind-the-scenes moments you won’t see anywhere else.

Whether it’s the stars from Disney+’s Percy Jackson and the Olympians or the team behind FX‘s highly anticipated new series Alien: Earth, we’re giving you a backstage pass to all of the excitement with this behind-the-scenes gallery roundup featuring candid moments you definitely won’t want to miss.

Along with the aforementioned titles above, stars from Gen V, Resident Alien, and many more are taking center stage in our exciting gallery. Scroll down for a closer look and come back with each passing day of San Diego Comic-Con for new additions.