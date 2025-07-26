Behind the Scenes With Stars of ‘Interview With the Vampire,’ ‘Outlander’ & More at SDCC (PHOTOS)

'Interview With the Vampire,' 'Outlander,' and 'Percy Jackson and the Olympians' visit TV Insider and TV Guide Magazine's San Diego Comic-Con Studio
San Diego Comic-Con 2025 is in full swing, and TV Insider and TV Guide Magazine are on site with our very own video and portrait studio where the stars from your favorite shows are celebrating the latest seasons and new titles on the horizon.

In many ways, it feels like old times with shows like NCIS: Tony & Ziva bringing stars Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo back into the spotlight as they gear up for the Paramount+ original’s debut. Outlander‘s Sam Heughan, Sophie Skelton, and Richard Rankin stopped by to commemorate the upcoming eighth and final season of their Starz hit as the show’s prequel spinoff, Outlander: Blood of My Blood, is about to kick off.

While Interview With the Vampire may be getting ready to make way for The Vampire Lestat, the team behind AMC‘s Anne Rice-inspired hit was as playful as ever stepping into the studio. But as fans gear up for official portraits and videos, we’re rounding up some of the fun behind-the-scenes moments you won’t see anywhere else.

Whether it’s the stars from Disney+’s Percy Jackson and the Olympians or the team behind FX‘s highly anticipated new series Alien: Earth, we’re giving you a backstage pass to all of the excitement with this behind-the-scenes gallery roundup featuring candid moments you definitely won’t want to miss.

Along with the aforementioned titles above, stars from Gen VResident Alien, and many more are taking center stage in our exciting gallery. Scroll down for a closer look and come back with each passing day of San Diego Comic-Con for new additions.

Sam Reid, Eric Bogosian, and Jacob Anderson for 'Interview With the Vampire'
TV Insider

Interview With the Vampire

Interview With the Vampire‘s Sam Reid and Jacob Anderson lean on costar Eric Bogosian.

Jacob Anderson for 'Interview with the Vampire'
TV Insider

Interview With the Vampire‘s Jacob Anderson strikes a pose.

Sam Reid for 'Interview with the Vampire'
TV Insider

Sam Reid embodies his inner rock star Lestat while posing for his solo portrait.

Sam Reid and Jacob Anderson for 'Interview With the Vampire'
TV Insider

Interview With the Vampire‘s leading men Sam Reid and Jacob Anderson make a dapper pair.

Rolin Jones, Eric Bogosian, Jacob Anderson, Sam Reid, and Mark Johnson for 'Interview With the Vampire'
TV Insider

Interview With the Vampire stars Eric Bogosian, Jacob Anderson, and Sam Reid sit with executive producers Rolin Jones and Mark Johnson for an interview.

Sam Reid and Jacob Anderson for 'Interview With the Vampire'
TV Insider

Sam Reid and Jacob Anderson pose for another paired portrait.

Eric Bogosian, Rolin Jones, Sam Reid, Jacob Anderson, and Mark Johnson for 'Interview With the Vampire'
TV Insider

Eric Bogosian, Rolin Jones, Sam Reid, Mark Johnson, and Jacob Anderson lounge out for this group portrait.

Sam Heughan, Richard Rankin, and Sophie Skelton for 'Outlander'
TV Insider

Outlander

It’s a Fraser family affair for Outlander‘s Sam Heughan, Richard Rankin, and Sophie Skelton.

Sam Heughan for 'Outlander'
TV Insider

Sam Heughan channels his inner Jamie Fraser for a solo shot.

Sam Heughan for 'Outlander' at SDCC
TV Insider

The camera gets up close with Sam Heughan.

Richard Rankin, Sophie Skelton, and Sam Heughan for 'Outlander' at SDCC
TV Insider

Richard Rankin, Sophie Skelton, and Sam Heughan sit to chat Outlander.

'Gen V's Hamish Linklater, Jaz Sinclair, London Thor, Michele Fazekas, Maddie Phillips, and Derek Luh chat with Emily Aslanian at SDCC
TV Insider

Gen V

Gen V‘s Hamish Linklater, Jaz Sinclair, London Thor, Michele Fazekas, Maddie Phillips, and Derek Luh chat with TV Guide Magazine’s Emily Aslanian.

Michael Weatherly for 'NCIS: Tony & Ziva'
TV Insider

NCIS: Tony & Ziva

NCIS: Tony & Ziva star Michael Weatherly shows of his appropriately branded shoes.

Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo for 'NCIS: Tony & Ziva'
TV Insider

NCIS: Tony & Ziva‘s Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo take on the portrait studio together.

Cote de Pablo and Michael Weatherly for 'NCIS: Tony & Ziva'
TV Insider

And get silly with the props.

Alex Lawther, Sydney Chandler, Samuel Blenkin, Noah Hawley, David Zucker, Babou Ceesay, and Timothy Olyphant for 'Alien: Earth'
TV Insider

Alien: Earth

Alien: Earth team Alex Lawther, Sydney Chandler, Samuel Blenkin, Noah Hawley, David Zucker, Babou Ceesay, and Timothy Olyphant pose for a group portrait.

Sydney Chandler for 'Alien: Earth'
TV Insider

Alien: Earth‘s leading lady, Sydney Chandler, poses for her portrait.

Timothy Olyphant for 'Alien: Earth'
TV Insider

FX mainstay Timothy Olyphant is keeping things cool in a bright suit.

Alex Lawther for 'Alien: Earth'
TV Insider

And Alex Lawther connects with the camera.

Timothy Olyphant, David Zucker, Babou Ceesay, Noah Hawley, Sydney Chandler, Alex Lawther, and Samuel Blenkin for 'Alien: Earth'
TV Insider

The Alien: Earth crew sits down for an interview.

Jonathan E. Steinberg, Craig Silverstein, Dan Shotz, Leah Sava Jeffries, Charlie Bushnell, Dior Goodjohn, Walker Scobell, Aryan Simhadri, and Daniel Diemer for 'Percy Jackson and the Olympians'
TV Insider

Percy Jackson and the Olympians

Percy Jackson and the Olympians‘ Jonathan E. Steinberg, Craig Silverstein, Dan Shotz, Leah Sava Jeffries, Charlie Bushnell, Dior Goodjohn, Walker Scobell, Aryan Simhadri, and Daniel Diemer gather for an in-studio interview.

Walker Scobell for 'Percy Jackson and the Olympians'
TV Insider

Percy Jackson himself, star Walker Scobell, poses for his solo portrait.

Leah Sava Jeffries for 'Percy Jackson and the Olympians'
TV Insider

Percy Jackson and the Olympians star Leah Sava Jeffries is statuesque with her portrait pose.

Leah Sava Jeffries with Nora Schneider
TV Insider

And takes a minute to look over photos with Nora Schneider.

Robbie Amell, Allegra Edwards, Andy Allo, and Kevin Bigley for 'Upload'
TV Insider

Upload

TV Guide Magazine’s Emily Aslanian sits down with the Upload crew, Robbie Amell, Allegra Edwards, Andy Allo, and Kevin Bigley.

Corey Reynolds, Sara Tomko, Alice Wetterlund, Alan Tudyk, and Chris Sheridan for 'Resident Alien'
TV Insider

Resident Alien

Resident Alien‘s Corey Reynolds, Sara Tomko, Alice Wetterlund, Alan Tudyk, and Chris Sheridan also sit for an interview.

Alan Tudyk for 'Resident Alien'
TV Insider

Resident Alien‘s Alan Tudyk steps in front of the camera in our portrait studio.

Luke MacFarlane, Chyler Leigh, Will Kemp, Erin Cahill, Damian Holbrook, B.J. Britt, Tyler Hynes, Holland Roden, and Heather Hemmens for Hallmark
TV Insider

Hallmark All-Stars

Hallmark’s Luke MacFarlane, Chyler Leigh, Will Kemp, Erin Cahill, B.J. Britt, Tyler Hynes, Holland Roden, and Heather Hemmens wrap TV Guide Magazine’s Damian Holbrook up in a hug.

Luke MacFarlane, Chyler Leigh, Will Kemp, Erin Cahill, B.J. Britt, Tyler Hynes, Holland Roden, and Heather Hemmens for Hallmark
TV Insider

The Hallmark crew is all laughs as B.J. Britt hugs Tyler Hynes.

Katie Stevens for 'Providence Falls'
TV Insider

Providence Falls

TV Guide Magazine’s Emily Aslanian chats with Providence Falls leading lady Katie Stevens.

Anthony Carrigan, Michael John Smith, and Joe Seanoa for 'Twisted Metal'
TV Insider

Twisted Metal

Twisted Metal‘s Anthony Carrigan, Michael John Smith, and Joe Seanoa share a laugh.

Richard Steven Horvitz, Erika Henningsen, Vivienne Medrano, Brandon Rogers, and Amir Talai for 'Hazbin Hotel'
TV Insider

Hazbin Hotel

Hazbin Hotel‘s Richard Steven Horvitz, Erika Henningsen, Vivienne Medrano, Brandon Rogers, and Amir Talai have a blast during their interview.

William Fichtner for 'Talamasca'
TV Insider

Talamasca

Talamasca‘s William Fichtner keeps things cool for his solo portrait.

Nicholas Denton for 'Talamasca'
TV Insider

Nicholas Denton represents Talamasca on site.

Maisie Richardson-Sellers for 'Talamasca'
TV Insider

As does Maisie Richardson-Sellers.

Celine Buckens for 'Talamasca'
TV Insider

And Celine Buckens takes a break on set.

