‘Hazbin Hotel’ & ‘Invincible’ Stars Light Up Our New York Comic Con Studio (PHOTOS)

Prime Video brought two of its animated series to New York Comic-Con 2025 — and to our portrait studio. In the gallery below, the stars and creators of Invincible and Hazbin Hotel pose for portraits, taken by Matt Doyle.

The groups came by on Friday, October 10, the second day of the four-day convention at the Javits Center in Manhattan. Hazbin Hotel offered fans a first look at its second season, premiering on October 29, during its panel.

Invincible will soon return for Season 4. Creator Robert Kirkman teased Lee Pace’s “absolutely terrifying” role as Thragg in the upcoming season during the weekend’s events.

See Kirkman with Invincible‘s Gillian Anderson in the gallery below alongside the Hazbin Hotel crew, including Vivienne Medrano, Blake Roman, Amir Talai, Christian Borle, Alex Brightman, Kimiko Glenn, Joel Perez, Lilli Cooper, and Krystina Alabado.

Invincible's Gillian Jacobs and Robert Kirkman

Gillian Jacobs

Robert Kirkman

Hazbin Hotel

Vivienne Medrano

Kimiko Glenn

Krystina Alabado

Christian Borle

Lilli Cooper

Blake Roman

Alex Brightman

Amir Talai

Joel Perez

