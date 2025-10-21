Hell’s about to get a whole lot more chaotic. With Hazbin Hotel returning for its highly anticipated second season on October 29, creator Vivienne Medrano (a.k.a. VivziePop) and her team are proving that there’s no rest for the wicked.

Created by Medrano, Hazbin Hotel is an adult animated musical comedy set in Hell that follows Charlie Morningstar, the ever-hopeful princess who dreams of rehabilitating demons and easing Hell’s overpopulation by helping them earn redemption. Blending dark humor, musical numbers, and sharp satire on sin and second chances, the series stands out as a bold, stylized creation that’s struck a chord with both adult and younger audiences.

With the second season of Hazbin Hotel set to premiere on October 29, the evolution of the toon has been a force of nature. What began as a series of webisodes has grown into a cornerstone of modern pop culture, with two series now in production. The spinoff, Helluva Boss, which takes place in the same universe, has developed its own identity, with multiple seasons released independently on YouTube by Medrano.

“It’s a lot of work. It’s exciting,” laughed creator Medrano when speaking with TV Guide Magazine and TV Insider at San Diego Comic-Con. “The biggest thing for me is I started so scrappy. I didn’t know what I was doing. It was super grassroots…And now it’s like such a machine.”

“It’s so exciting because I feel I’ve learned so much, and feel like Helluva Boss obviously, being on YouTube and independent for so long, it now kind of joining Hazbin in this larger universe, it feels very full circle,” said the toon’s creator. “We had so much in the works. Everyone knows this, with Hazbin greenlit through Season 4, so we’re in the writing and recording of that stuff, which is insane. So, animation happens super early to get done when it gets done.”

The entire gang then repeated the mantra of the animation industry: “Animation takes time!”

“It’s crazy to be sitting on the pile of all these scripts and know what happens,” said Medrano.

But add in the music, and that is another detail that makes the process much more complicated. “We’ve had the ability to sing songs in front of one another at events with our songwriters. They sort of crafted mini concerts. But we haven’t had a full, all-out Helliverse sing-off,” said Erika Hennington, who plays Charlie.

The convo then shifted to Hennington, who appeared in the Broadway production Just in Time and was supported by much of the Hazbin Hotel cast. Well, most of them.

“The last thing I saw [on Broadway] was with you,” laughed Brandon Rogers, who voices Blitzø in Helluva Boss, and he gestured to Medrano. “It was f**king Beetlejuice, I think. Then this sweaty, wet, soaking man comes off the stage and goes, ‘Hi, I’m gonna be working with you. I’m gonna be your costar.’ And that was Alex Brightman,” (Brightman, who plays Adam in Hazbin Hotel, has since become a fan favorite among the cast for his stage energy and humor.)

“We saw her in Just in Time…steals the show,” complimented Richard Horvitz, who plays Moxxie. “Even when she was on, Jonathan Gross…he would like to break the fourth wall watching her, saying, ‘Yeah, that’s good.'”

Hazbin Hotel, Season 2 Premiere, Wednesday, October 29, Prime Video

Helluva Boss, Seasons 1 & 2, Streaming Now, Prime Video

— Additional reporting by Damian Holbrook