‘Today’s Dylan Dreyer Talks Motherhood & Why Her Kids Sleep in Bed With Her

What To Know On her podcast, Dylan Dreyer opened up about why she lets her three sons sleep in her bed.

The Today host also recalled her eldest son’s reaction to news of her divorce, and how they have developed a friendship.

Dreyer previously shared why she was initially hesitant to become a parent.

Today‘s Dylan Dreyer admitted she is parenting differently from her own parents, including letting her kids sleep in her bedroom.

“I was just having this conversation with my mom, because I woke up, I’m like, ‘Oh, I didn’t sleep well. Calvin came in, and then Ollie came in, and then Rusty came into my bed. So, it’s like, everybody’s in my bed. And then, there’s the dog in my bed,'” Dreyer shared on the Thursday, April 30, episode of her podcast, The Parent Chat. “And she’s like, ‘Well, you know, that’s why we didn’t let you sleep in our bed.’ And I’m like, ‘Mom, you would lock the door to your bedroom, and I would sleep on the floor, outside your door, crying to the point of [exhaustion].'”

For Dreyer, letting her kids sleep in her bed is all about enjoying as much quality time with them as she can. “I said, ‘It’s such a short period of time that you have kids who want to crawl into bed, and you’re the ultimate comfort,'” she said. “I mean, yes, I will mentally complain that I’m not sleeping and my back hurts, because I’m kind of just like this [hunches], but I love being their comfort. I love when they’re scared in the middle of the night, and just want to hold something or someone, that I can be that person for them.”

Dreyer shares her three sons — Calvin, Oliver, and Rusty — with her estranged husband, Brian Fichera. Back in July 2025, the Today meteorologist revealed via Instagram that she and Fichera had separated a few months prior. News broke last month that Dreyer officially filed for divorce on March 12.

On Thursday’s podcast, Dreyer noted how “kids can just blow you away with their responses to things sometimes.” That includes how her eldest son reacted to news of her and Fichera’s split.

“We’re going through a separation and a divorce, and we said to my son, ‘What is your idea of a family?’ And he said, ‘It’s a group of people that love each other,'” Dreyer told her guest, Tig Notaro. “And I said, ‘Well, that’s exactly what we are. We’re a group of people that love each other, and we love you, and that is never going to change.’ And hearing that out of an eight-year-old, he was eight at the time, it’s just [like,] ‘Okay, we’re done.'”

Speaking of Calvin, Dreyer opened up about how the pair’s relationship has evolved. “I think 9 is such a fun age because I noticed with my nine-year-old, he’s become my friend,” she gushed. “Like, there are little jokes, he’s making me laugh, he’s bringing things to my attention. And you can have real conversations that you can tell are actually registering now. It’s not just me always talking.”

During last week’s episode of The Parent Chat podcast, Dreyer admitted that she was initially hesitant about becoming a parent. “[I was like,] ‘I don’t really like other people’s kids.’ So, I was like, ‘How can I be mom? I don’t know how to change diapers. I don’t know how to do this. I love my job. I like traveling. I like my money for myself,'” she revealed. “And there was like a big part of me that didn’t ever want to become a mom.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dylan Dreyer (@dylandreyernbc)

Ultimately, Dreyer learned that “you don’t have to change who you are to become a mom,” adding, “You can still be you. You can still follow all of your hopes and dreams, but just add this momhood to your life resume.”

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