Sheinelle Jones ended Thursday, September 18, with a smile on her face, thanks to Dylan Dreyer‘s 5-year-old son, Oliver.

Jones shared a sweet clip Dreyer sent her of her middle child listing her coworkers via her Instagram Story on Thursday. “Ollie, who do I work with?” Dreyer said, through giggles, in the clip.

Oliver proceeded to list Dreyer’s third hour of Today cohosts, including Al Roker and Craig Melvin. His pronunciation of Jones’ first name, however, left Dreyer in a fit of laughter, as his version of Sheinelle sounded more like “she-nail” than “she-nelle.”

Jones loved Oliver’s unique pronunciation. “The way he says my name gives me such joy! 😂#citykidwithacountrytwang❤️,” she captioned the Instagram Story video. Dreyer also reposted the clip via her own Instagram Story.

Dreyer shares Oliver, as well as sons Calvin, 8, and Rusty, 3, with her estranged husband, Brian Fichera. (Dreyer announced via Instagram in July that she and Fichera had separated “a few months ago.”)

Jones is also a mother of three, sharing her son Kayin, 16, and twins Clara and Uche Jr., 13, with her late husband, Uche Ojeh. After Jones took several months off from the NBC morning show to deal with a family health matter, her Today colleagues announced on May 23 that Ojeh had died at the age of 45 following a private battle with the brain cancer glioblastoma.

Dreyer, along with the rest of the Today cast, supported Jones through her family’s loss. “She’s in mom mode right now,” Dreyer told Access Hollywood in July. “She has three young kids that she has to care for. It’s a really tough time for the family. … She’s just taking the time she needs to spend with those kids. I can’t even imagine what they’re going through, what she’s going through, and she’s just being strong for them.”

Jones made her official return to Today on September 5, during which she called her cohosts her “oxygen” amid her difficult time. “And you guys at home, all the messages and prayers and I’m so thankful,” she added. “This is my dream, and I didn’t know how I would feel today. But walking through 30 Rock — I felt humbled by it, and I’m honored that we took this much time for me to be able to share our love story. And so, here I am.”

Upon finishing her first full week back on Today, Jones gave fans an update on how she was doing in a September 12 Instagram video. “Every day this week, I thought, ‘OK, I just want to, like, sit down and tell people how I’m feeling,'” she said. “And then, the days would come and go — and it was a lot. This week was a lot for me. It was a lot. And so, now, here we are, Friday, and I have the bandwidth to sit and just say thank you. Really, thank you.”

Jones noted that she was touched by fans’ encouraging social media comments, as well as called Today her “happy place.” She concluded her message by stating, “I really underestimated the amount of stuff that we’re all holding, and so, thank you for holding mine with care. I’m saying thank you on behalf of myself and the kids, like, I know they see it. They’re old enough now, they’re on social. And you guys have been so kind to me and to them, and I love you for that.”

