Former ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ Star Susan Boyle Debuts Bold New Look

What To Know Susan Boyle debuted a striking new hairstyle at the Pride Of Britain Awards 2025, delighting fans with her bold look and elegant outfit.

Boyle, who rose to fame on Britain’s Got Talent in 2009 and has since achieved major musical success.

She has reconnected with fans on Instagram, sharing updates about her stroke recovery, her return to the recording studio, and exciting new projects in development.

Susan Boyle has traded in her brunette locks for a brand new look.

The former Britain’s Got Talent contestant surprised fans by debuting a blonde bob hairstyle at the Pride Of Britain Awards 2025 in London on Monday, October 20. Boyle showed off her look in a black-and-white floral-patterned dress, accessorized with a black fur shawl, a matching clutch, and a pearl necklace.

“What a wonderful evening at the Pride of Britain Awards! 💖 It was such an honour to celebrate so many truly inspiring people,” Boyle captioned Instagram pics of herself at the event on Tuesday, October 21. “Everyone looked absolutely fabulous, and it was lovely to catch up with some familiar faces, including the brilliant Anne Hegerty (I’m a huge fan of The Chase)! A night full of pride, joy and admiration for some incredible heroes. 🌟.”

Fans flooded the post’s comments section with compliments. “Looking absolutely gorgeous..and such a beautiful outfit.✨️🌹,” one person wrote, while another added, “You look beautiful and your hair looks fab too ❤️❤️.”

“You look beautiful Susan, I ❤️your hair it really suits you xx,” a different user gushed. Someone else shared, “Miss, your bob is FIRE 🔥.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Susan Boyle (@susanboylemusic)

Boyle rose to fame on Season 3 of BGT in 2009, as her audition performance of “I Dreamed a Dream” from Les Misérables went viral. Though she finished second in the competition, she has gone on to achieve major success in the music industry, releasing seven studio albums and earning two Grammy nominations.

Boyle returned to the BGT stage in June 2023 to sing “I Dreamed a Dream” with the U.K. cast of Les Misérables. The performance was a meaningful one, as she revealed that she had suffered a stroke the year prior.

“For the past year I have worked so hard to get my speech and singing back, with the sole aim of being able to sing on stage again & tonight my hard work & perseverance paid off, singing the song that started it all, ‘I Dreamed A Dream,’” she wrote via Instagram at the time.

Boyle returned to Instagram for the first time since 2023 earlier this year to give fans an exciting career update. “Today’s a special day — it’s my birthday! But I’ve got something exciting to share… I’m back and working on some wonderful new projects that I can’t wait for you to hear about! ✨,” she captioned the April 1 post. “More news will be coming very soon, but I just wanted to say how much I’ve missed you all. Your support means the world to me and I’m more determined and excited than ever.”

One month later, Boyle celebrated returning to the recording studio for the first time in six years. “[It was] something I was told I might never achieve again. But here we are, in my happy place!” she captioned a May 19 Instagram post. “I want to thank my manager, Geraldine, for being my absolute rock through everything and for helping me get back to where I belong. A million thanks.”