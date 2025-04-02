Susan Boyle Drops Big News in Shock Return to Social Media

Susan Boyle has returned to social media and confirmed she’s “back, definitely back” and working on “new projects.”

The Britain’s Got Talent winner celebrated her 64th birthday on Tuesday (April 1) and marked the occasion by returning to social media, where she shared a video of herself rocking a pink blazer and telling her fans, “Follow my journey on TikTok, Facebook, and Instagram.”

“I’m back, definitely back, and I can’t wait to do more for you,” she continued.

In the caption of the Instagram post, Boyle added, “Today’s a special day — it’s my birthday! But I’ve got something exciting to share… I’m back and working on some wonderful new projects that I can’t wait for you to hear about!”

She continued, “More news will be coming very soon, but I just wanted to say how much I’ve missed you all. Your support means the world to me and I’m more determined and excited than ever. Love, Susan x.”

In 2023, Boyle revealed she suffered a stroke in 2022, which caused her to lose her voice. She underwent extensive rehabilitation and vocal training to get back to a place where she felt comfortable returning to her singing career.

“I’m back alright. I’m feeling OK and ready to go,” she told the Daily Mail in a December 2024 interview. “I had a major stroke and I’ve had to fight my way back. It’s taken me three years and it’s been hard — I’m not going to pretend otherwise — but it’s made me determined to keep going.”

Boyle rose to fame in 2009 after appearing on Britain’s Got Talent, where her incredible performance of “I Dreamed a Dream” from Les Misérables soon went viral. While she finished runner-up on the show, Boyle went on to sell over 25 million records, with her debut album, I Dreamed a Dream (2009), becoming one of the best-selling albums of the 21st century.

Fans were ecstatic to see her return to social media and jumped into the comments to share their excitement.

“Very happy to hear this. Welcome back!” wrote one commenter.

“Can’t wait you see you performing again!!” said another.

“SUSAN WE MISSSEDDD YOUUUUU,” another added.

Another wrote, “Well jeez! we missed U !!”

Are you excited to see Boyle returning to the limelight? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.