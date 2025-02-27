It’s been more than 15 years since Susan Boyle went viral after her singing debut on Season 3 of Britain’s Got Talent. At 47 years old, Boyle left the judges, audience, and viewers with their jaws on the floor when she sang “I Dreamed a Dream” for her audition. Her talent took her all the way to the end of the competition, where she finished as the runner-up.

Boyle quickly became a prime example of why you shouldn’t judge a book by its cover. Just because she was older than the average BGT contestant and didn’t physically look like someone who might be an international superstar in the making, it didn’t mean that she wasn’t.

But was it a fleeting moment, or did it last? Scroll down for everything we know about what Boyle is up to today.

Where is Susan Boyle now?

The Scottish singer is “still actively performing and recording albums,” according to her website, which was last updated in 2021. She is signed to Simon Cowell‘s record label, Syco Entertainment, and released her most recent project, a compilation album called Ten, in 2019. Over the years, she has released eight studio albums and gone on various tours.

Boyle came from a humble upbringing in Scotland and purchased her family home in Blackburn, West Lothian, with her first check from her record label. She still lives in the home she grew up in.

Boyle competed on America’s Got Talent: The Champions in 2018. She received a golden buzzer from Mel B., which advanced her to the finals. However, she did not earn enough votes to make the Top 5. Later that year, she was meant to compete on Britain’s Got Talent: The Champions but pulled out for undisclosed reasons. She returned to Britain’s Got Talent for a performance in 2023.

Is Susan Boyle married?

No, Boyle is not married and has never been married. For the most part, she keeps her personal life out of the public eye. In 2014, she revealed that she had her first boyfriend at the age of 53. The man was an American doctor whom Boyle met while on tour.

“I don’t want to say any more about who he is right now as that would be unfair on him,” she said at the time. “All I’ll say is we are around the same age, and he was a very nice guy.”

In a separate interview, she later added, “I don’t want to reveal the doctor’s name. It’s nothing serious at the moment. I will send him a picture of my weight loss – if he’s a good boy! I do enjoy male companionship.”

The relationship did not last, though. “I did have a gentleman friend, a doctor,” Boyle eventually said. “We went for lunch, but I didn’t tell anyone. But if I had a man friend,d it would be purely platonic – I’ve been on my own too long now to get married.”

Does Susan Boyle have kids?

No, Boyle does not have children. “I would love to adopt a child too, but my cat might get jealous,” she once shared. “I don’t want to see a cat and a baby fighting. It’s something I might do later.”

In 2019, she also said, “Well, when things quiet down a bit, I would like to maybe go at fostering.”

Susan Boyle’s health

Boyle received a diagnosis of Asperger’s syndrome, a high-functioning form of autism, in 2013. She said she has depression and mood swings. “It will not make any difference to my life,” the singer assured The Guardian. “It’s just a condition that I have to live with and work through.”

She was also diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes around this time and has had to be cautious about her diet. After receiving the diagnosis, she noticeably lost weight.

Boyle had a stroke in 2022, which she spoke about publicly one year later when she performed on BGT. “This evening was even more special for me as in April of 2022 I had a stroke,” she wrote on Instagram afterward. “For the past year I have worked so hard to get my speech and singing back, with the sole aim of being able to sing on stage again & tonight my hard work & perseverance paid off, singing the song that started it all, ‘I Dreamed A Dream’…”