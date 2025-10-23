‘The Challenge’ Fans Praise Leroy & America After Heartbreaking Loss

[Warning: The following post contains spoilers for The Challenge Season 41 Episode 13, “They Are Like Cockroaches.”]

Leroy Garrett pulled a rabbit out of his proverbial hat in last week’s episode of The Challenge, but he and partner America Lopez weren’t so lucky on Wednesday’s (October 22) edition of Vets and New Threats.

After losing the daily challenge, “Haystack Heist,” which saw them trying and failing to transport bales of hay and then climbing on them to reach two keys, they earned an automatic ticket to the arena, where even his real-life bestie, Nany Gonzales, who won alongside her partner Justin Hinsley, couldn’t save him.

“It’s OK that we’re going to the elimination round. This is what being a challenger means,” Leroy said. “You’re not going to always make it to a final without having some kind of adversity.”

They faced Theo Campbell and Adrienne Naylor in the arena as a result of the house vote. The arena, called “Think Alike,” saw the pairs having to solve two of four puzzles on a platform that spun, so they had to trade turns trying to solve them. Both teams had decent communication with one another throughout, but Leroy and America kept undoing each other’s work unknowingly. Meanwhile, Adrienne and Theo, who’d struggled with a puzzle in the past — specifically, when he was paired with America earlier in the season — and even seemed to snap at each other at times, managed to get it done.

Both Leroy and America went out gracefully, despite the fact that it was heartbreaking for Leroy to, once again, make it so far but walk away without that championship.

While Theo gloated for the camera about his success rate in arena, calling himself “the exterminator,” Leroy immediately went to hug his partner and say, “Good job, America. I’m proud of you.”

Then, when prompted for her reaction by host T.J. Lavin, America said, “It sucks. I’m crying. But it’s been a privilege to be here and get to do this. So much harder than it looks like on TV. It’s the hardest thing I’ve ever done, but it’s the best thing I’ve ever done. I love you all. I love Leroy,” she said.

Then, Leroy said, “16 seasons, zero wins. I really really wanted to get it done, more so for America than myself … I feel bad because I feel like I brought her down with me. I really wanted to get to the final with her.”

In response to his concerns that she might blame him for not winning, she said, “No, duh, I could never. I’m so proud of us.”

Fans responded with praise for the partners for their good attitudes towards one another and everyone else throughout the season.

“The best thing that has happened to America is having Leroy as a partner. She’s learning from him and he’s 150% supportive. So nice and not getting mad even with her lack of performance. Her smile says it all,” one fan wrote to praise Leroy.

“Leroy and America go home on #TheChallenge41. The people’s pair! All heart and no quit. They worked together with such support and care for each other. Nice to see such class and dignity in the dysfunctional reality TV world,” said another.

“I’ve always rooted for leroy I’m so glad america had him as a partner!!! he seems like such a good guy,” wrote a third.

Another fan wondered whether Leroy might be ready to hang it up after this season, again.

While we don’t know the answer to that last inquiry for certain, he did tell TV Insider in 2024 that he wasn’t planning to formally retire from the show again.

