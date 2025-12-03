When Will ‘The Challenge’ Return for Season 42? Here’s Everything We Know So Far

The finale for The Challenge Season 41 is upon us, which means the Vets and New Threats-themed season is coming to an end.

So what’s next for the long-lived MTV reality competition franchise? Here’s a look at everything we know so far about The Challenge Season 42.

When will The Challenge Season 42 premiere?

According to reliable series insider GamerVev (via Reddit), the new season will begin filming for seven weeks in February 2026. This is a similar production timeline as Season 41, which was filmed in Chile from February until April of this year and premiered in late July. Chances are, Season 42’s premiere date would be around the same time, in late summer 2026.

Where will The Challenge Season 42 air?

Traditionally, The Challenge‘s flagship show airs on MTV, whereas the spinoffs have been moved elsewhere — The Challenge U.S.A. on CBS, for example, and The Challenge: All Stars on Paramount+. However, the series’ winningest champion-turned-series prognosticator, Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio seems to think Season 42 will be making a big move.

During a recent podcast with fellow alum Leroy Garrett (via TikTok) Johnny Bananas predicted the network’s future is grim, so it’ll probably move to Paramount+. He also insisted the season will be a make-or-break one for the franchise: “This is going to be one of the most important seasons as far as just viability is concerned. We are going to have to go show up and show out to prove to our new parents, Skydance, that we are worth keeping around,” he said, referring to Paramount’s recent merger.

Who will host The Challenge Season 42?

It has not been officially announced, but there is almost zero doubt that long-time host T.J. Lavin will continue to emcee the next season.

Who will compete on The Challenge Season 42?

Bananas, for one, has expressed an interest in returning. “I put out the bat signal right now for next season, any able-bodied f***ing person that we have that’s gonna bring some entertainment to the screen has got to come,” he said. Since Bananas considers himself to be The Challenge‘s biggest ratings draw, he’s almost certainly including himself in that call list.

Another person who’s made his intention to return for Season 42 very, very clear is Chris “C.T.” Tamburello, who’s been regularly sharing workout videos of himself getting into shape to compete with the season number as a hashtag. After suffering a bit of humiliation in Season 41, he promised T.J. Lavin he would come back strong, and he seems to be working hard to make good on that.

While there are no confirmed cast members, there are several rumored cast lists going around that are unverified. Bookmark this page for continuous updates on what’s ahead in The Challenge Season 42.

The Challenge, MTV