‘Wheel of Fortune’: Broadway Fan Wins $93,000 After Sister’s Bonus Round Fail

A Wheel of Fortune contestant found redemption for her sister on Wednesday’s (October 22) episode after solving the Bonus Round puzzle and walking away with more than $93,000 in prize money.

The contestant in question was New York City native and Broadway fan Katie Bigley, who told host Ryan Seacrest she’s seen nearly 100 shows on and off-Broadway. Interestingly, Katie’s sister, Liz Bigley, appeared on Wheel back in 2014, where she won the episode with $13,410 and advanced to the Bonus Round, though failed to solve the final puzzle.

Katie, who was up against Buddy Gilmore, a fish and wildlife commission volunteer from Fort Pierce, Florida, and Courtney Evans, a mother of three from Tolono, Illinois, dominated from the start. She solved the $2K Toss-Up, the Round 1 Same Letter puzzle, and the Mystery Round puzzle, putting her in the early lead with $9,100.

Her success continued in the Express Round, where she figured out the What Are You Doing? puzzle to win a trip to the Los Establos Boutique Resort in Panama, worth $9,425.

Courtney mounted a comeback in the later rounds, solving one of the Triple Toss-Up puzzles, the Round 4 Act Your Age puzzle, and the final Speed-Up puzzle, closing the gap. However, it wasn’t quite enough to knock Katie from the top spot, who won the episode with $18,925 compared to Courtney’s $17,650.

Heading into the Bonus Round, Katie selected the “What Are You Doing” category and introduced Seacrest to her mom and dad, and sister, who were cheering her on from the sidelines. After revealing her sister was on the show over a decade ago, Seacrest asked, “A-ha, so she coached you a little bit?”

“No,” Katie bluntly responded. “Not one bit. She was like, ‘Good luck.'”

“Why so tough?” Seacrest asked Liz, who told him, “Well, I don’t want her to do what I did. I didn’t win the prize puzzle. I want her to win the prize puzzle!”

Faced with a four-word puzzle, Katie picked the additional letters “C, D, M, and A” to go with the already given “R, S, T, L, N, and E.” She made good choices, as the puzzle board read: “M A _ _ N _ / A / _ _ L D / C _ _ _ C E .”

It didn’t take Katie long to solve, answering, “Making A Bold Choice.”

Not only did Katie do what her sister couldn’t, but she also won an extra $75,000, bringing her total to $93,925 in cash, plus a trip to Panama.

Wheel of Fortune, Weeknights, check local listings