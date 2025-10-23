What To Know In an exclusive sneak peek from 9-1-1: Nashville, tensions escalate between Don’s wife Blythe and his ex-girlfriend Dixie as he recovers in the hospital after being struck by lightning.

Fueled by their complicated history with Don, Blythe and Dixie make their feelings about him and each other known.

Showrunner Rashad Raisani reveals that Dixie’s actions are driven by a mix of resentment and lingering love for Don, hinting at deeper emotional complexities to be explored later in the season.

Sometimes tragedy can bring people together. That’s definitely not the case for 9-1-1: Nashville. In TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek of the Thursday, October 23, episode, we get a taste of how Don (Chris O’Donnell) getting struck by lightning is affecting those in his life — namely, his wife Blythe (Jessica Capshaw) and his ex-girlfriend, with whom he had a son when they were separated, Dixie (LeAnn Rimes).

“You know what’s funny. I have been so angry for so many years, and seeing Don-Don again in the hospital like that, all that anger just melted away,” Dixie remarks, pouring herself a glass of wine. “But then again, we have always had a very special connection.”

But Blythe’s not having it. “It almost sounds like you’re trying to steal my husband,” she remarks.

“You stole him first,” Dixie argues.

As Blythe goes to leave, she checks, “So, you want a war then?” Dixie confirms she does, “only for the last 20 years.” Watch the full sneak peek above to see Blythe’s reaction.

As the 9-1-1: Nashville series premiere established, while Don and Blythe were separated when their son Ryan (Michael Provost) was a kid, he briefly reconnected with his ex, Dixie. However, the spouses then realized they wanted to make it work, and that included Dixie revealing she was pregnant. It wasn’t until the premiere that Don found out who their kid was, when he, Ryan, and the rest of the 113 ran into Blue (Hunter McVey) during a call. Don then invited Blue to join the 113. But Dixie has ulterior motives.

“[Dixie] and Don have a very complex backstory — we’re going to do an origin story for them later this season — and [their] fate have been intertwined deeply. I mean, they were each other’s first love. And so she has a lot of anger, a lot of resentment, so she does want to sabotage the family, but then she also has a lot of love for Don, even if it’s under the surface, and that’s going to come out as well and affect what her agenda is as we go forward,” showrunner Rashad Raisani told us after the premiere.

While at first, she’s focused on punishing Don, “we’re going to see that that’s really the hurt talking for Dixie and underneath that hurt is a lot of love that’s still there,” he continued.

What do you think of the Blythe vs. Dixie battle so far? What are you hoping to see? Let us know in the comments section below.

9-1-1: Nashville, Thursdays, 9/8c, ABC