‘Wheel of Fortune’: Ryan Seacrest Reacts After Maggie Sajak Pranks Him

Ryan Seacrest got pranked by Maggie Sajak on the set of Wheel of Fortune. The host reacted after he found out he was being pranked by the game show‘s social media correspondent.

Seacrest and Vanna White played a game of “Identify this odd camping object,” and Seacrest shared that he never played a game where he got all of the answers right, except he didn’t. Sajak pranked him into thinking he did.

“Telling them every answer is right when it’s not,” the Instagram video was captioned. “We pulled a little prank on Ryan… here’s how it went 🤣 #wheeloffortune #prank.”

“It’s The Great Outdoors Week. I know you guys are just so outdoorsy,” Maggie Sajak said.

“I grew up camping,” Seacrest replied.

She then asked the hosts to identify camping items. Sajak gave White easy answers like a tent, a sleeping bag, and a portable stove.

For Seacrest’s first item, it was upside down, but he identified the pantry correctly. The second item was a dishwasher, but Seacrest said it was a smoke detector, and Sajak told him it was correct.

The next item was a washbag, but Seacrest said it was a “jacket for two.” “Wait, are you kidding? That’s right,” Sajak joked.

The last item was a portable toaster, but Seacrest said it was the frame of a tent. “100 percent,” Sajak said. “They’re amazing!”

When the video was done, a behind-the-scenes clip popped up. “Did I really get those right?” The Wheel of Fortune host asked.

“No, you really didn’t,” Sajak replied. “I feel really bad, but you didn’t.”

“I didn’t get any of them?” Seacrest wondered.

“You got one,” Maggie Sajak replied. “You got pantry.”

“So, you made it up back there?” the host wondered.

“Uh-huh,” Sajak nodded. “I did. It’s a trend.”

“I don’t know how I feel about that,” Ryan Seacrest said.

“I know. I’m sorry. You were so excited,” Sajak said, putting her hands up to her mouth.

“I don’t trust you. I trust no one. Look out for revenge,” Seacrest replied before walking away.

