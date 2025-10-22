‘Wheel of Fortune’: Ryan Seacrest & Vanna White Host Show in Pajamas – Fans React

The Wheel of Fortune hosts are ready for bed! Ryan Seacrest and Vanna White walked out from behind the stage on Tuesday, October 21, head to toe in pajamas.

Vanna White wore white Wheel of Fortune button-up pajamas that had purple feathers on the sleeves and ankles. She also wore tan heels and her signature blonde hair down around her face. Seacrest had on the same pajamas minus the sequins. He dressed them up with a suit jacket and white slip-on shoes.

“What’s going on?” Seacrest asked.

“This is a first!” White replied. “I have never worn pajamas [on set] and I’ve always wanted to. Here we are!”

“Yours are very bedazzled,” Seacrest said to White.

“Well, sequins are my life,” she replied.

“Same!” Seacrest joked. “Let’s have a good show. I’m very comfortable. I don’t sleep well, and they fall asleep.”

The hosts’ pajamas came from Bed Head’s Wheel of Fortune Pajama Collection. There are different designs of the pjs, including shorts and short-sleeved, as well as ones for kids and dogs. Anyone who missed the hosts in their pajamas, and yes, they stayed in them all episode, can catch the episode on Hulu and Peacock for five days.

Fans reacted to the hosts’ unusual looks on social media.

“This was so fun! I loved it!” an Instagram user said.

“Those Wheel of Fortune pajamas were wheely awesome,” joked another.

“Love your pajamas,” added a third.

X users also reacted to the new look.

VANNA IS SLAYYYINGGG IN THESE PAJAMAS DO YOU HEAR ME?!??! #WheelOfFortune — annnn marie latrassi, (it)aliensuperstar. 🏳️‍🌈 (@keekdasneakk13) October 21, 2025

#wheeloffortune Pat Sajak would never wear Wheel pajamas — lilmssunshine761 (@lilmssunshine76) October 21, 2025

Wheel of Fortune, weekdays, check local listings, stream next day on Hulu and Peacock