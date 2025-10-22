‘Ghost Adventures’ Aaron Goodwin Breaks Silence Over Wife’s Alleged Plot to Murder Him

Ghost Adventures star Aaron Goodwin has said “this has been the worst year of [his] life” as he continues to come to terms with his estranged wife’s alleged murder-for-hire plot against him.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday (October 21), Goodwin shared a message for the press, writing, “To all the press out there messaging me. Thank u for all reaching out & being awesome but unfortunately I can’t talk about anything yet.”

While the Discovery Channel star couldn’t share details of the case, he did provide a personal update with his followers. “I could tell you guys I’m doing ok but I would rather be honest. Just know I’m not doing good at all & everyday is worse with all I’m learning all the time,” he shared.

Goodwin’s estranged wife, Victoria, was arrested on March 6 in Clark County, Nevada, for solicitation to commit murder and conspiracy to murder. She was accused of messaging an inmate in a Florida prison last fall, where she expressed her desire to have Goodwin killed so she could get out of her marriage. The former couple had been married since 2022.

While the 32-year-old Victoria initially denied the allegations, she pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit murder on April 15. Two months later, she was sentenced to 36 to 90 months in prison.

“They say in time everything gets better but I just want the divorce to be over so I can move on with my life,” Goodwin continued in his Instagram post. “Honestly, I probably couldn’t make it through an interview without being in tears and I’m just not ready yet.”

He concluded, “This has been the worst year of my life.”

During a June court appearance, Victoria apologized for her actions, telling Goodwin she is “immensely sorry for the pain and anxiety” she caused him.

“I genuinely pray you find your joy and peace again, and I will bow out of your life forever to hopefully ease that process,” she added. “I’m sorry I broke us, and I’m consumed with regret every day. My absolute promise to you is that you’ll never see or hear from me.”

Goodwin filed for divorce just days after Victoria’s arrest. In his own court statement, the reality star said, “For seven years I thought I was in the most loving relationship of marriage with my best friend, someone who I trusted in [my] whole heart and laughed with every day… I was loyal to her and [did] whatever I could to make her happy. I thought we were something very special, and so did everyone else.”

