The estranged wife of Ghost Adventures star Aaron Goodwin has been sentenced to between three and seven-and-a-half years in a Nevada prison, with 92 days credited for time served, after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit murder after hiring a hitman to kill her husband.

As outlined in court filings, prosecutors agreed to drop the solicitation charge last April in exchange for her pleading guilty to a charge of conspiracy to commit murder.

According to TMZ, Victoria Goodwin was sentenced following an “emotional courtroom showdown,” during which she apologized directly to her estranged husband for her actions.

Victoria was originally arrested on March 6 in Clark County, Nevada, after she was caught messaging inmate Grant Amato with explicit details indicating she intended to have her husband murdered. According to police reports, one of Victoria’s text messages read: “Am I a bad person? Because I chose to end his existence. Not divorce.”

She allegedly offered $11,515 for the job and shared her husband’s location with the inmate, who was expected to pass the information to a hired hitman. According to court documents, Victoria even provided details of Aaron’s schedule, including filming times for Ghost Adventures, potentially putting his co-workers at risk.

During the trial, prosecutors cited text messages from Amato to the hitman stating: “He’s asleep right now in the hotel room…I need to know what’s going on. Can I get an update. Was it done?”

According to CourtTV, Aaron delivered an emotional plea describing the anguish of discovering his wife’s affair, his attempt to reconcile, and the ultimate betrayal of learning she had hired a hitman. In a tearful disposition, the ghost hunter stated he would never feel safe again.

Aaron filed for divorce just days after her arrest. In his March 12 filming, he cited, “The views, tastes, likes and dislikes of Husband and Wife have become incompatible to the extent that it has become impossible for them to live together as husband and wife in marital harmony. There is no possibility of reconciliation between Husband and Wife.”