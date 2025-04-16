‘Ghost Adventures’ Star Aaron Goodwin’s Wife Pleads Guilty in Murder Plot Case

The estranged wife of Ghost Adventures star Aaron Goodwin has reached a plea deal a month after being arrested for allegedly trying to hire a hitman to kill her husband.

According to Us Weekly, 32-year-old Victoria Goodwin pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit murder on Tuesday (April 15). She is reportedly scheduled to appear at an arraignment hearing on Monday, April 21, where she will formally enter her plea.

Victoria could face anywhere between two and 10 years in prison and will also be eligible for parole. Per Us Weekly, prosecutors do not intend to make any recommendation at her eventual sentencing, and no agreement regarding her sentencing has been reached. A judge will decide the length of her sentence.

On March 6, Victoria was arrested and charged in Clark County, Nevada, for solicitation to commit murder and conspiracy to murder. She was accused of messaging an inmate in a Florida prison last fall, where she expressed her desire to have Aaron killed so she could get out of her marriage.

According to the police report, one of Victoria’s messages read: “Am I a bad person? Because I chose to end his existence. Not divorce.”

She is alleged to have offered $11,515 to pay for the job and shared information about her husband’s location with the inmate, who was supposed to pass it along to a hitman he was communicating with to carry out the murder.

Per her plea deal, the charge of soliciting to commit murder has been dropped.

Aaron is one of the ghost hunters on the Discovery Channel paranormal reality series Ghost Adventures, which is set to return for a 29th season tonight (April 16). He and Victoria tied the knot at Disneyland’s The Haunted Mansion in California in August 2022 and lived together in Las Vegas.

Shortly after Victoria’s alleged murder plot was uncovered, Aaron, who TMZ reported as been “blindsided and devastated at this turn of events,” filed for divorce. He also sued his estranged wife, seeking punitive and exemplary damages totaling more than $10,000.