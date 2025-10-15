‘Ghost Adventures’: Jay Wasley Talks ‘Truly Shocking’ Encounter & How Show Impacts His Life

Even after all these years, Jay Wasley still finds reasons to be amazed during Ghost Adventures investigations. The new season of the hit Discovery Channel series is no exception as he joins fellow paranormal explorers Zak Bagans, Aaron Goodwin, and Billy Tolley for more otherworldly interactions.

First up is a trip to Casper, Wyoming where the looks into UFO sightings, alien abduction, and hauntings reported around the area’s ominous mountain and abandoned military base. So much unfolds on their journey that it warranted a two-hour premiere. The episode drops exclusively on October 15 on Discovery+ before arriving October 29 on Discovery Channel.

Here Wasley teases what the guys find in “The Oil City” and in future shows.

Tell me about what your mindset was heading to Casper, Wyoming. What can you let viewers know about the experience? It sounded like it had a little bit of everything.

Jay Wasley: I was very excited, I’ve always heard stories about alien activity at Casper Mountain so anytime our adventures crossover into alien territory it’s like an added bonus. Not only were there reports of aliens and abductions, but also so many hauntings, cryptid-type creatures, and the story of an old witch that lived on top of the mountain. So this literally had everything, and it did not disappoint.

What cases this time around are you most excited for viewers to check out?

There are so many incredible investigations this season it’s hard to pick. It’s been a little while since we filmed them so I’m personally excited to see and revisit these episodes. There was a particular investigation we did called “Hollydale Asylum of Hell.” And after 16 years that I’ve been with the show we encounter something at this location that has never happened before, and I think it will truly shock the audience.

Any fun guests joining you all this season?

No guests this season. It’s the four of us doing what we do best and our focus this season was to capture the best paranormal evidence. I can’t wait for the viewers to see not only what we caught, but what we experienced.

What are your thoughts on Matt Rife acquiring the “Conjuring House” and Annabelle doll? Zak mentioned having his own run-ins with the doll, but what were your thoughts after finding out about Dan Rivera’s death while handling the Annabelle doll on a tour?

Matt is great. We got to investigate with him last season and he’s the real deal, truly has a passion for the paranormal. And the “Conjuring House” is such an iconic location where I had some amazing experiences, so I’m happy it’s in the hands of someone who will do good things with it. The Annabelle doll came to Zak’s museum a few years ago, and we got to investigate it. I remember seeing on our XLS device the spirit in the doll leave and go down the hall of the museum, and so I always wonder if that spirit or entity is still at the museum. What happened to Dan is a tragedy, and my heart goes out to his friends and family.

Was there one case that had you contemplating if you should continue investigating and doing the show any longer?

Not really, I love what we get to do. There are some really intense investigations that happen and can cause problems in our lives, and we’ve all had to learn how to handle some negative attachments. But we have been doing this for so long now, we’re invested in the research and the brotherhood we share makes it worth doing for as long as we can.

Does working in this line of work make it hard for you to enjoy a good horror movie? Do you have any favorites you like to watch this time of year? Where does Halloween rank in terms of holidays?

I still love to watch horror movies, and Halloween is definitely my favorite holiday. Some of the classic movies hold a place in my heart, like The Shining and John Carpenter’s Halloween. And doing what we do has also led us to watch really intense horror films like any Lars von Trier film, and the French horror movies High Tension and Martyrs. But I appreciate and enjoy them all.

Do you think AI has or will make it more challenging when it comes to maintaining legitimacy in your line of work?

No, I’m not worried about AI at least in our work, but maybe in a Skynet Terminator kind of way. We’ve built our careers and credibility on presenting evidence the best possible way we can. For example, the reason we use Polaroid cameras during an investigation is because you can see the actual physical picture right there in the moment.

It’s incredible to think that a Season 30 is potentially around the corner. Have you all talked about what you’ll be doing to mark this milestone?

We’re not doing anything special other than to keep going. It’s truly an honor and honestly feels like a dream we’ve been able to do for so long. I started on this show in my 20’s now I’m in my 40’s. My back may hurt, but I love it just as much as day one. Time flies!

What do you see for the future of the industry as technology becomes more sophisticated?

I hope with the advancement of technology we’ll be able to not only keep presenting undeniable evidence but also understand more of what it truly is, and answer that thousands-of-years-old question – what happens after we die? We are constantly staying on top of new tech and always trying to push the envelope for paranormal research, and you’ll see that in this new season.

Ghost Adventures premiere, October 29, 11/10c, Discovery Channel

The episode will be available early via Discovery Channel+ on October 15