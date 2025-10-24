‘NCIS: Sydney’ Scoop: Meet Mackey’s Son — What He Means for Season 3

What To Know Season 3 of NCIS: Sydney will introduce Mackey’s son, played by Noah Eid, deepening her character’s storyline.

The arrival of Mackey’s son ties into the season’s central theme of confronting one’s past and its consequences.

It was in Season 2 that Mackey confided in JD about her son’s existence. He lives with her mother.

It was in the NCIS: Sydney Season 2 premiere that we learned Mackey (Olivia Swann) has an 18-year-old son when she opened up to JD (Todd Lasance). Now, in Season 3, we’re finally going to meet him.

Noah Eid has been cast in the role, TV Insider has learned. “He’s incredible,” raves showrunner Morgan O’Neill. Bringing in Mackey’s son is tied to the theme of the season: You can’t outrun your past.

“The central theme for Mackey, that if you ignore your past, it’ll come home and you’ll just increase the velocity of impact when it comes and gets here. Well, in some ways — not all the ways, but in some ways — the arrival of Mackey’s son exemplifies exactly what it means when your past comes back and smacks you in the teeth,” O’Neill explains. “He will come back and he’ll have a meaningful impact on the season arc as we get deeper into it. And Mackey will be forced to reconcile a whole bunch of decisions she’s made in the past with what happens when the rubber hits the road in the present.”

Like viewers, JD was surprised to hear about her son in Season 2. Mackey was 17, a senior in high school when she had him. It was a lot, she agreed. “Making real-life decisions without any real-life experience? I would not recommend it,” she said. “Figured I’d totally screwed up both our lives, living cliche, broke-ass teenage mom trying to raise a kid in small town America, but that is not how it turns out for us. Trey lives with my mom, we talk most nights, he visits during holidays. He’s killing school. He’s varsity point guard. And the best thing in my entire universe, best mistake I ever made.”

Might Mackey open up to JD again when her son visits? Could that lead to something happening between the two? Right now, JD’s throwing himself into online dating, part of “not actually acknowledging the elephant in the room” that is that possibility, said O’Neill. “When that comes back to hit him, it’s going to smack him in the teeth.”

NCIS: Sydney, Tuesdays, 10/9c, CBS