Is ‘Harlan Coben’s Lazarus’ Returning for Season 2?

The first full season of Harlan Coben‘s Lazarus drops on Wednesday (October 22), and the six-part thrillride is sure to have some fans’ heads spinning … and wondering if there’s more of this to come from this twisty Amazon Prime Video original.

Lazarus is one of the most engrossing Harlan Coben series yet, in part because it was created directly for the screen, rather than based on one of his books, and in part, due to the tantalizing performances of leads Sam Claflin and Bill Nighy, and the supporting cast like Alexandra Roach, David Fynn, and Curtis Tennant, to name a few.

We’ll be digging into all of the series’ biggest moments and burning questions when the full season drops, but for now, here’s everything we know about a potential Harlan Coben’s Lazarus Season 2.

Is Harlan Coben’s Lazarus renewed for Season 2?

At this time, no. The first season of the series is being released with all six episodes on October 22 on Prime Video. The streamer has not yet given a second-season order for Lazarus. The show is also marketed as a miniseries, which means a second season may not be in the plans for the producers. That, however, has proven to be a misnomer before in TV history, with a wealth of ostensibly “limited series” ultimately being renewed for more, so bookmark this page for continued updates on that end.

What is Harlan Coben’s Lazarus about?

The story was co-created by Coben and executive producer Danny Brocklehurst. It centers on Claflin’s Joel Lazarus, a clinical psychologist following in the footsteps of his father, Nighy’s Dr. Jonathan Lazarus, until he learns that his father has died by suicide. Joel, who’s called “Laz” by his sister, Roach’s Jenna, returns home to grapple with the tragedy when he begins to experience supernatural occurrences that draw him into a series of cold cases he believes may be connected to his father’s death … and that of his other sister, who was murdered 25 years before.

Lazarus, Series Premiere, October 22, Prime Video