‘Gen V’ Finale, ‘Abbott’ to the DMV and Game Night, Harlen Coben’s ‘Lazarus,’ Remembering Connie Francis

Jasper Savage / Prime Video

Gen V

Season Finale

The superheroes-in-training face their greatest nemesis in the Boys spinoff’s Season 2 finale when they’re forced to confront Thomas Godolkin (Wicked‘s Ethan Slater), the revitalized founder of Godolkin U. Intent on “culling the herd” and “accelerating my own evolution,” the mind-controlling Godolkin turns on the college’s student body, and it’s up to Marie (Jaz Sinclair) and her crew to try to stop him in an explosive showdown. Bonus: the strangest version of the Judy Garland standard “Get Happy” you’re ever likely to witness.

Disney/Gilles Mingasson

Abbott Elementary

8:30/7:30c

How did the DMV suddenly become a hotbed for comedy? While the new CBS sitcom DMV focuses on the employees, Abbott stays mostly in the waiting area of the Philly branch, where Barbara (Sheryl Lee Ralph), Melissa (Lisa Ann Walter), principal Ava (Janelle James), and a hopefully New Orleans-bound Mr. Johnson (William Stanford Davis) impatiently wait to attain a REAL ID. Laugh-out-loud moments include Ava’s experience at the photo booth and any encounter with a seemingly soulless clerk (Maria Russell). Elsewhere, in a subplot that could easily have carried its own episode, Gregory (Tyler James Williams) volunteers to host a game night for Janine (Quinta Brunson), Jacob (Chris Perfetti), and their friends, few of whom have experienced his chilly inner sanctum, described by one guest as “almost like a facility.”

Ben Blackall / Prime Video

Lazarus

Series Premiere

Harlan Coben, no stranger to having his best-selling thrillers adapted into streaming series, creates an original six-parter that goes for supernatural chills. Daisy Jones & the Six‘s Sam Claflin stars as Joel Lazarus, a British forensic psychologist who fears he may be losing his mind when he’s haunted by the spirit of his late father (the great Bill Nighy), whose apparent suicide leaves behind a mystery that Joel investigates with the ghost’s guidance. The spooky quest could also shed light on his sister’s murder 25 years ago.

Archive Photos/Getty Images

Where the Boys Are

The pop singer Connie Francis, who passed away in July at 87 after enjoying a late-in-life renaissance when her 1962 recording of “Pretty Little Baby” went viral, took the Elvis Presley route in the 1960s by capitalizing on her music success and appearing in a series of frothy musicals. TCM devotes a night to Francis’s escapist romcoms, starting with the 1960 spring-break frolic that shares its title with one of her biggest hits (8/7c). The rest of the lineup doesn’t stray far from that theme: Follow the Boys (10/9c), Looking for Love (12 am/11c), and When the Boys Meet the Girls (1:30 am/12:30c).

Apple TV

Slow Horses

Damage control is the name of the spy game in the penultimate episode of the sardonic thriller’s fifth season. One mayoral candidate lies dead, accidentally, while the assassins who tried to take out his rival plot their next move, which Slough House’s slovenly boss Jackson Lamb (Gary Oldman) rightly perceives to be “Blind Your Enemy.” MI5’s interrogation of the seductress who targeted “slow horse” techie Roddy Ho (Christopher Chung) creates new leads — if they don’t bungle the whole operation again. And what are the odds?

INSIDE WEDNESDAY TV:

ON THE STREAM: