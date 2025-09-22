Sam Claflin‘s Joel Lazarus becomes entangled in a series of cold-case murders as he grapples with the mystery of his father’s death in the highly anticipated Prime Video thriller Lazarus, the latest project from prolific author Harlan Coben. The first trailer for the series shows Claflin’s character experiencing visions of the ghosts of murdered people after the sudden death of his dad.

The six-part series, which Coben co-created with BAFTA-winner Danny Brocklehurst, is set to premiere on October 22, and marks Coben’s second Prime Video project after his first, Shelter, was canceled.

Read on below for everything we know about the highly anticipated Harlan Coben’s Lazarus.

What is Lazarus about?

Unlike Coben’s previous series, which are based on his best-selling novels, Lazarus is an original idea from the author and his frequent collaborator, Brocklehurst.

The series follows Joel Lazarus (Claflin), who returns home after his father Dr. Jonathan Lazarus (Bill Nighy) dies by suicide and begins to have disturbing experiences that can’t be explained. He quickly becomes entangled in a series of cold-case murders as he grapples with the mystery of his father’s death and his sister’s murder 25 years ago.

Who stars in Lazarus?

In addition to Daisy Jones & the Six alum Claflin and Love Actually star Nighy, the cast includes Alexandra Roach (Nightsleeper) as Jenna Lazarus, David Fynn (Daddy Issues) as Seth McGovern, Karla Crome (Carnival Row) as Bella Catton, and Kate Ashfield (Bodies) as Detective Alison Brown.

When does Lazarus premiere?

All six episodes will be released exclusively on Prime Video on Wednesday, October 22, 2025, in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

Is there a trailer for Lazarus?

Yes! Check out the chilling first trailer for the series above.

Also, Prime Video has released a selection of still images from the upcoming thriller, which can be seen below.

Who is Harlan Coben?

Coben is a New York Times best-selling author whose many novels have been adapted for television. This includes the Netflix dramas Missing You, Fool Me Once, Safe, The Stranger, Just One Look, and more. His works tend to revolve around strange disappearances, dark secrets, and intense mysteries.

In addition to co-writing the series, Coben will serve as executive producer alongside Brocklehurst (Fool Me Once), Nicola Shindler (It’s A Sin), Richard Fee (The Stranger), and Claflin. Wayne Che Yip (Utopia) will direct episodes one and two and will also serve as executive producer. Matt Strevens (Doctor Who) will produce.

The series is produced by Amazon MGM Studios and Quay Street Productions in association with Final Twist Productions.

Harlan Coben’s Lazarus, Series Premiere, October 22, Prime Video