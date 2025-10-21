‘Wheel of Fortune’: Carpenter Loses Car as Fans Say They Were ‘Clueless’ On Bonus Puzzle

Wheel of Fortune fans said they were “clueless” on the bonus puzzle that led to a contestant losing out on a car. The game show contestant was so nervous, he even forgot his own dog’s breed.

Michael Soltis, from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, played against Eimi Smith, from Austin, Texas, and LaShauan Swift, from Chicago, Illinois, on Monday, October 20. Soltis has been a union carpenter for 25 years.

Smith, a soccer lover, solved both toss-ups. She also solved the first puzzle — “Accidentally on Purpose” — taking the lead at $9,050. She moved up to $10,350 when she solved “Sleeping Bag of Tricks” for the next puzzle.

Soltis obtained a Wild Card during the Prize Puzzle round and solved the song title “Can You Feel the Love Tonight?” for a trip to Africa and $14,690, taking the lead.

Soltis also solved two of the three triple toss-ups. Swift, a retired paramedic with the Chicago Fire Department, finally got on the board when she solved on as well.

Soltis solved the finale puzzle — “The Wild Wild West” — with only three letters solved.

“Yes, you did solve that fast,” host Ryan Seacrest said.

Soltis ended with $20,240. Swift went home with $2,000 and checked an item off her bucket list. Smith took home $10,350.

During the Bonus Round, Seacrest asked Soltis what kind of dog he had, since he said he went hiking with him. “He just turned three, half-weiner, half-beagle dog. I’m sorry. Half weiner dog, half beagle,” he corrected himself and said of his dog, Chip.

“Have you met him?” the host joked.

Stolis laughed and said, “Yeah. He’s my bff.”

“You’re nervous. You’re going for more money,” Seacrest said.

In “Places,” Stolis was given “R,S,T,L,N, and E,” and chose “K,C,Y,D, and O,” due to the wild card. His puzzle then looked like “_Y OLD _ _ _NTS.”

As the clock counted down, Stolis said, “My Old Plants,” “My Old Points,” “My Old Chonts.”

The puzzle was “My Old Haunts,” and he lost out on taking home the Jeep Wrangler.

Fans did not think this puzzle was easy to solve. “This puzzle was very hard. Haunts got me,” one wrote.

“That was a hard one,” said another.

“I was completely clueless on this one,” a third added.

“I never heard of that phrase before,” one last fan said.

