‘Wheel of Fortune’: Carpenter Loses Car as Fans Say They Were ‘Clueless’ On Bonus Puzzle

Brittany Sims
Comments
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant Michael Stolis, October 20, 2025
Wheel of Fortune/YouTube
Wheel of Fortune Letter Board t-shirt

‘Wheel of Fortune’ Letter Board T-Shirt

$19.99
Buy Now

Wheel of Fortune fans said they were “clueless” on the bonus puzzle that led to a contestant losing out on a car. The game show contestant was so nervous, he even forgot his own dog’s breed.

Michael Soltis, from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, played against Eimi Smith, from Austin, Texas, and LaShauan Swift, from Chicago, Illinois, on Monday, October 20. Soltis has been a union carpenter for 25 years.

Smith, a soccer lover, solved both toss-ups. She also solved the first puzzle — “Accidentally on Purpose” — taking the lead at $9,050. She moved up to $10,350 when she solved “Sleeping Bag of Tricks” for the next puzzle.

Soltis obtained a Wild Card during the Prize Puzzle round and solved the song title “Can You Feel the Love Tonight?” for a trip to Africa and $14,690, taking the lead.

Soltis also solved two of the three triple toss-ups. Swift, a retired paramedic with the Chicago Fire Department, finally got on the board when she solved on as well.

Soltis solved the finale puzzle — “The Wild Wild West” — with only three letters solved.

“Yes, you did solve that fast,” host Ryan Seacrest said.

Soltis ended with $20,240. Swift went home with $2,000 and checked an item off her bucket list. Smith took home $10,350.

During the Bonus Round, Seacrest asked Soltis what kind of dog he had, since he said he went hiking with him. “He just turned three, half-weiner, half-beagle dog. I’m sorry. Half weiner dog, half beagle,” he corrected himself and said of his dog, Chip.

“Have you met him?” the host joked.

Stolis laughed and said, “Yeah. He’s my bff.”

“You’re nervous. You’re going for more money,” Seacrest said.

In “Places,” Stolis was given “R,S,T,L,N, and E,” and chose “K,C,Y,D, and O,” due to the wild card. His puzzle then looked like “_Y  OLD  _ _ _NTS.”

As the clock counted down, Stolis said, “My Old Plants,” “My Old Points,” “My Old Chonts.”

'Wheel of Fortune': Hairstylist Shocks Ryan Seacrest With Lightning-Fast $75,000 Win
Related

'Wheel of Fortune': Hairstylist Shocks Ryan Seacrest With Lightning-Fast $75,000 Win

The puzzle was “My Old Haunts,” and he lost out on taking home the Jeep Wrangler.

Fans did not think this puzzle was easy to solve. “This puzzle was very hard. Haunts got me,” one wrote.

“That was a hard one,” said another.

“I was completely clueless on this one,” a third added.

“I never heard of that phrase before,” one last fan said.

Did you know the puzzle? Let us know in the comments.

Wheel of Fortune, weekdays, check local listings, stream next day on Hulu and Peacock

Wheel of Fortune key art

Spin That Wheel

Get absolutely everything about Wheel of Fortune in your inbox!

Syndicated

Game Show

1983–

TVG

Game show

Where to Stream

Latest Headlines

More Wheel of Fortune ›

Wheel of Fortune




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Mika Amonsen as Sean Reagan in 'Boston Blue'; Andrew Terraciano as Sean Reagan in 'Blue Bloods'
1
‘Boston Blue’ Creators Explain Recasting Sean Reagan
Jimmy Kimmel on the October 3, 2023, episode of ABC's 'Jimmy Kimmel Live.'
2
Disney & Hulu Cancellation Numbers Revealed After Kimmel Suspension
Susan Lorincz
3
What Happened to ’The Perfect Neighbor’s Susan Lorincz?
Jonathan Jackson - 'General Hospital'
4
Jonathan Jackson Reveals How ‘General Hospital’ Could Get Him to Return
Eric Dane and Zachary Quinto — 'Brilliant Minds' Season 2
5
Eric Dane to Guest Star on ‘Brilliant Minds’ — Get a First Look