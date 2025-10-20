‘Wheel of Fortune’: Hairstylist Shocks Ryan Seacrest With Lightning-Fast $75,000 Win

A Wheel of Fortune contestant solved the Bonus Round with lightning-fast speed, which shocked host Ryan Seacrest. The hairstylist won $75,000 altogether after solving the hard Bonus puzzle.

Jodi Hope, from Chesapeake, Virginia, played against Sabrina Hall, from Warner Robins, Georgia, and John Meneghini, from Woolridge, Illinois, on Friday, October 17. Hope has been a hairstylist for 30 years and couldn’t resist touching Seacrest’s hair. She brought him a professional hair dryer as a gift!

Hall, a second-grade teacher, solved the first toss-up. Hope solved the second one. Hall solved the first puzzle — “Expect It When You Least Expect It” — for $5,800. After Meneghini, a guy who wants to run a 5k in every state, landed on Bankrupt in the second round, Hall solved “Cuban Sandwich” for $11,300.

During the Prize Puzzle round, Hope picked up a Wild Card. Meneghini solved the Prize Puzzle — “Developing Photos” — and won a trip to the Florida Keys, giving him the lead with $12,870.

Hope solved two of the three triple toss-ups, giving her $6,000. Meneghini solved the other. For the final puzzle, consonants were worth  $6,000 after spinning $5,000. Hope picked up $24,000 in that round, solving “Following Through,” and took the lead with $30,000. Meneghini took home $14,870. Hill was in third place with $11,300.

Hope brought her friend, Chris, with her to the Bonus Round. After being given “R,S,T,L,N, and E,” Hope  had a wild card, so she could pick one extra consonant. She chose “D,C,M,H, and I.”

Her puzzle then looked like “_ _IC_EN  _ _ _R   _ _CE.” Before the timer could even count down to eight seconds, Hope solved “Quicken Your Pace.”

“Wow! You got it!” Ryan Seacrest said. “You couldn’t have done that any quicker.”

She added $45,000 to her total, giving her $75,00o in total. “How’d you do that so fast? It just struck you,” the host asked.

“It did!” the game show contestant replied. Chris came over to celebrate with her.

“Jodi, that was a miracle!” a YouTuber user wrote.

“Way to go, Jodi! You definitely couldn’t have done that any quicker!” another said.

“Amazing win!” added a third.

Wheel of Fortune, weekdays, check local listings, stream next day on Hulu and Peacock

