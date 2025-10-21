Fixer to Fabulous star Jenny Marrs took a much-needed break with her family over the weekend after what she described as “one of the most emotional months of [her] life.”

The HGTV fan-favorite has been sharing photos from a family get-together in Florida, revealing how the time away has helped her heal following a year of “loss and sorrow.” Alongside a beach snap, featuring her husband Dave Marrs, their children, and extended family, Jenny wrote, “After one of the most emotional months of my life, God knew I needed to be right here this weekend.”

“Surrounded by love and laughter and the squeals of cousins who are reunited again. We planned the weekend away for the kids’ fall break but I had no idea how much my heart would need this at this exact moment. So, so grateful,” she continued.

Jenny’s mother-in-law, Donna, the mother of Dave, passed away last month, which hit the family especially hard. “[Donna] taught me how to be the kind of mother-in-law and the kind of grandmother who I can’t even begin to imagine this earth without,” Jenny wrote at the time.

Earlier this month, Jenny revealed she has been having trouble sleeping, telling her Instagram followers, “Grief seeps in at night most acutely, once I slow down from the day’s activity.”

In addition to Donna, the Marrs family has said goodbye to their long-time pet dog, Dolly, and their beloved neighbors Bob and Jill, over the past year.

Jenny opened up more about her recent Florida trip in an October 20 post, sharing how she and the family often spent weekends at the beach in Central Florida when she was growing up. “Over the years, those weekends have become increasingly rare. Life has gotten busier for us all and time together is such a treasure,” she wrote.

The designer, who recently released her own book, Trust God, Love People, said how she and Dave “wanted to get the whole family together” to relive those glory days.

“We stayed up too late each night laughing and woke up to Dad’s coffee and Dave’s pancakes each morning,” she shared. “We even had dinner cooked for us by a private chef at the house one night and spent the morning relaxing at the spa. It was perfection.”

“And, more than anything, the time together was the gift we all needed,” she continued. “The last six months have been an emotional rollercoaster for us, with too much loss and sorrow for one season of life. So, this time was absolute perfect. God knew we needed this. I’ll never forget this wonderful, memory-bank-filling weekend.”