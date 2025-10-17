Trump Is Scared of CNN’s Kaitlan Collins, Says Jon Stewart

The Daily Show host Jon Stewart said there is only one reporter he thinks has the mettle to take on President Donald Trump, and that’s CNN‘s Kaitlan Collins.

Speaking on the latest episode of The Weekly Show podcast, Stewart was asked by a listener, “When Trump insults a reporter, do you think they should insult him back?”

“Oooh, like a rap battle?” the comedian responded before riffing some potential comebacks, such as, “Tell that to your cankles!”

“It’s certainly where it’s all going, isn’t it?” he continued, referencing Attorney General Pam Bondi’s Senate hearing last week, where Stewart said it appeared she had a “roast list” ready to attack any question that came her way.

After his co-host suggested Collins “has it in her” to take on Trump, Stewart agreed. “Kaitlan Collins is the only one,” he said. “I actually think she’s the only one they aren’t quite sure what to do with, because she’s always just matter-of-fact like, ‘Because you did say two and a half weeks ago, and I think I’ve got the quote right here.'”

He continued, “They’re all like, ‘What are you doing, homework? Why are you trying to make us all look bad? You’re collecting facts, and then you’re going to say them back at me, live? Unacceptable.'”

Collins, who serves as CNN’s chief White House correspondent and hosts The Source with Kaitlin Collins, is known for her matter-of-fact questions, which have drawn the ire of Trump in the past.

Back in June, Collins questioned the President aboard Air Force One over his early departure from the G7 Summit in Canada. Trump cut off Collins’ question, saying, “Who else has a question other than CNN fake news?”

Earlier in the year, Collins questioned Trump over the wrongful deportation of an El Salvadoran national, whom the US Supreme Court ruled should be returned to the United States. Again, the President questioned CNN’s credibility and called Collins a “low-rated anchor.”

In an Oval Office presser in February, Collins asked Trump about his friendship with Russian President Vladimir Putin and whether he trusts him. “I know [Biden is] a friend of yours,” Trump fired back. “He’s a friend of CNN. That’s why nobody watches CNN anymore. Because they have no credibility.”