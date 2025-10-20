Before there was a Capeside creek, a hill with one tree or a summer when anyone turned pretty, there was the O.G. teen drama, Beverly Hills, 90210. This show walked so Riverdale could run…off the rails. And it was the greatest thing to happen to TV for an entire generation.

Earlier this month, the endless blessing that gave the world some of the best TV Guide Magazine covers, generated miles of fodder for the tabloids and turned the nascent Fox network into a must-see spot turned 35 years old. Yep, on October 4, 1990, Minnesota twins Brandon and Brenda Walsh moved to the iconic zip code with mom Cindy and dad Jim, and promptly fell in with the in-est crowd broadcast television had ever seen. And today, Paramount Home Entertainment is releasing all 10 seasons and a complete-series bundle on Digital in 4K UHD for the first time. Even perma-grouse and parade-float arsonist Emily Valentine would be happy about that.

“For me, it was an amazing experience, even if it [turned out to be] a one-off, which I think a lot of the cast had that same feeling,” recalls show creator Darren Star of the Tim Hunter-directed pilot that started it all. “We didn’t have big expectations — although I actually did, honestly. I just had a really good feeling about it because I felt like there wasn’t anything like it on television. It felt special to me.”

During a recent chat with Star, Ian Ziering (who played Steve Sanders), and Gabrielle Carteris (who played Andrea Zuckerman), the trio reflected on the show’s lasting legacy, as well as their early apprehensions. Star confessed that, while he had a good feeling about 90210‘s chances, some of the cast wasn’t so sure. “[They] were like, ‘We just thought this was going to be a one-and-done!'”

Little did they know what was to come. Because what Star had created was about to tap into the underserved youth market with a soapy, stylish series that told mini-morality tales wrapped up in brooding loner hunks, covetable fashions, and a setting viewers of any age could relate to: the drama-flooded halls of high school.