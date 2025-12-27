Tori Spelling Cancels Appearance With Brian Austin Green Due to Health Concerns

Tori Spelling and Brian Austin Green
Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for Hollywood Christmas Parade

What To Know

  • Tori Spelling canceled her scheduled Las Vegas appearance with Brian Austin Green due to an illness.
  • The ’90s After Dark event at Voltaire nightclub was set to feature nostalgic performances and appearances by 90210 alums.
  • Spelling has experienced ongoing health challenges in recent years, including mold-related illness and fainting episodes.

Health issues are spelling disappointment for Tori Spelling and her fans. The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum had to cancel an upcoming Las Vegas appearance due to an undisclosed illness.

Spelling and former 90210 costar Brian Austin Green (pictured together above and in the spinoff BH90210 below) were scheduled to host a party called ’90s After Dark at the Voltaire nightclub at The Venetian in Las Vegas this Sunday, December 28. But in an Instagram post on Friday, December 26, the actor explained that she wouldn’t be able to make it.

“This hurts to share, but I need to be honest with you. I’m sick and have to postpone our After Dark event this Sunday night in Las Vegas,” she wrote. “I’ve been counting down the days to see you, and it truly breaks my heart to pause something I was so excited for. Right now, I have to listen to my body and choose my health.”

Spelling concluded her post by thanking fans for their constant love and understanding. “A new date is coming very soon — and I can’t wait to see you After Dark soon,” she added.

Tori Spelling and Brian Austin Green in the BH90210 'Reunion' series premiere episode

Shane Harvey/FOX

Voltaire previously described the party as a one-night-only event that would transport fans back to the 1990s. “Along with the iconic hosts, the evening will feature a DJ playing the greatest hits from the ’90s as well as a throwback performance from 90210 alums and R&B group Color Me Badd,” the party listing added. “Guests can expect an atmosphere buzzing with high-energy nostalgia, surprise moments and the kind of infectious party vibe Voltaire is known for.”

Though Spelling didn’t describe her current ailment, she has faced multiple health issues recently. In May 2023, she told Instagram followers that she and her children needed help after a mold problem that had been “slowing killing” them for three years, per People. Spelling said at the time that her family had been in a “continual spiral of sickness for months” and needed to visit urgent care.

Then, in April 2024, Spelling revealed that she had fainted multiple times, hitting her head in one incident and splitting her chin open in another, per Entertainment Tonight.

Spelling, 52, has five children — whose ages range from 8 to 18 — with her ex-husband, Dean McDermott. They settled their divorce earlier this year.
