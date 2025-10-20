Tyler Posey Previews ‘Complex’ Guest Stint on ‘Murder in a Small Town’

Once again, Murder in a Small Town will be welcoming a familiar face on Tuesday’s (October 21) next episode, “Strangers Among Us.” This time, it’s Tyler Posey joining Gibsons as a character named Ryan Coogan, who’s connected to the case after another man is found shot on the side of the road.

“I’ve always been a huge fan of these sorts of murder mysteries. I mean, even my books that I read, a lot of them are these sort of murder mystery books,” the actor teased of his interest in joining the show. “As an actor and a guest star, it’s just going into it [knowing] that the episode and the character is going to be really complex and layered… The intimate setting of this, being in such a small town, I think, is so appealing to a viewer just because it’s just so cozy and fun, but it turns that sort of coziness on its head.”

Posey, who became a household name thanks to Teen Wolf and has since starred in series like Jane the Virgin and Marvel’s Rising specials, promised that his character will not be “one-dimensional.”

“Ryan Coogan is a very positive person, sort of overly positive, uplifting. He’s very spiritual. He carries a lot of crystals with him, and is all about healing and meditating,” he teased. “That’s sort of the foundation of him when we first meet him. It’s this really sort of positive, tries to find the good and everything, and wants to be there for his friend.”

At the same time, he has a dark history and connection with those involved in the case.

“Ryan has a friend who passed away, and he met his other friend, who’s in the hospital for being shot, through grief counseling because he lost his daughter. So they have a lot of common maladies and a lot of connections between the two,” he explained.

Based on the above preview photo, we can also know Posey’s Ryan will come face to face with the good chief Karl Alberg (Rossif Sutherland) at some point in the investigation.

We’ll have to wait to find out more about Posey’s character when the episode arrives on Tuesday night, but the full description for the episode tells us, “A troubled high schooler discovers a wounded body in the woods, leading investigators to look for the attempted murderer. While trying to find the culprit and the missing weapon, Karl and the team uncover evidence in an unsolved case involving the victim’s daughter from years ago. As the detective force connects details between the two crimes, Cassandra dives deeper into her own investigation related to the mysterious deaths around Gibsons.”

Murder in a Small Town, Tuesdays, 8/7c, Fox