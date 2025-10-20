Tyler Posey Previews ‘Complex’ Guest Stint on ‘Murder in a Small Town’

Amanda Bell
Comments
MURDER IN A SMALL TOWN: Tyler Posey in the “Strangers Among Us” episode of MURDER IN A SMALL TOWN airing Tuesday, Oct. 21 (8:00-9:00PM ET/PT) on FOX. ©2025 Fox Media LLC. CR: Kailey Schwerman/ FOX.
Exclusive
Kailey Schwerman / Fox

Once again, Murder in a Small Town will be welcoming a familiar face on Tuesday’s (October 21) next episode, “Strangers Among Us.” This time, it’s Tyler Posey joining Gibsons as a character named Ryan Coogan, who’s connected to the case after another man is found shot on the side of the road.

“I’ve always been a huge fan of these sorts of murder mysteries. I mean, even my books that I read, a lot of them are these sort of murder mystery books,” the actor teased of his interest in joining the show. “As an actor and a guest star, it’s just going into it [knowing] that the episode and the character is going to be really complex and layered… The intimate setting of this, being in such a small town, I think, is so appealing to a viewer just because it’s just so cozy and fun, but it turns that sort of coziness on its head.”

Posey, who became a household name thanks to Teen Wolf and has since starred in series like Jane the Virgin and Marvel’s Rising specials, promised that his character will not be “one-dimensional.”

“Ryan Coogan is a very positive person, sort of overly positive, uplifting. He’s very spiritual. He carries a lot of crystals with him, and is all about healing and meditating,” he teased. “That’s sort of the foundation of him when we first meet him. It’s this really sort of positive, tries to find the good and everything, and wants to be there for his friend.”

At the same time, he has a dark history and connection with those involved in the case.

“Ryan has a friend who passed away, and he met his other friend, who’s in the hospital for being shot, through grief counseling because he lost his daughter. So they have a lot of common maladies and a lot of connections between the two,” he explained.

MURDER IN A SMALL TOWN: L-R: Rossif Sutherland and Tyler Posey in the “Strangers Among Us” episode of MURDER IN A SMALL TOWN airing Tuesday, Oct. 21 (8:00-9:00PM ET/PT) on FOX. ©2025 Fox Media LLC. CR: Kailey Schwerman/ FOX.

Kailey Schwerman / Fox

Based on the above preview photo, we can also know Posey’s Ryan will come face to face with the good chief Karl Alberg (Rossif Sutherland) at some point in the investigation.

Tyler Posey Shares Big Update on New 'Teen Wolf' Project
Related

Tyler Posey Shares Big Update on New 'Teen Wolf' Project

We’ll have to wait to find out more about Posey’s character when the episode arrives on Tuesday night, but the full description for the episode tells us, “A troubled high schooler discovers a wounded body in the woods, leading investigators to look for the attempted murderer. While trying to find the culprit and the missing weapon, Karl and the team uncover evidence in an unsolved case involving the victim’s daughter from years ago. As the detective force connects details between the two crimes, Cassandra dives deeper into her own investigation related to the mysterious deaths around Gibsons.”

Murder in a Small Town, Tuesdays, 8/7c, Fox

Murder in a Small Town key art
Rossif Sutherland

Rossif Sutherland

Kristin Kreuk

Kristin Kreuk

Marcia Gay Harden

Marcia Gay Harden

Full Cast & Crew

FOX

Series

2024–

TV14

Crime drama

Where to Stream

Latest Headlines

More Murder in a Small Town ›

Murder in a Small Town

Tyler Posey




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Jenny Tolman, Lee Metzger, Forrest McCurren, Gretchen Wilson, David Glasser, Olivia Harms, Mitch Graham, Britnee Kellogg, Cody Hibbard (front row L-R) Briana Adams, Jon Wood, Blaine Bailey, Billie Jo Jones, Cassidy Daniels and Adam Sanders attend the premiere of
1
‘The Road’ Premiere Recap: 3 Singers Stand Out & 1 Is Eliminated
2
Justin Hartley Details Key Scene With Jensen Ackles in ‘Tracker’ Premiere
Emilia Jones in 'Task' Season 1 finale
3
‘Task’ Stars Break Down Shocking Finale Shootout
Tom Selleck as Frank Reagan in 'Blue Bloods' Season 14 Episode 12 - 'Without Fear or Favor'
4
Will Frank Reagan Appear on ‘Boston Blue’ This Season?
Kelly Osbourne
5
Kelly Osbourne Mourns Devastating Loss Months After Dad Ozzy’s Death