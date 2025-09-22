Tyler Posey Shares Big Update on New ‘Teen Wolf’ Project

Tyler Posey isn’t done with the Teen Wolf franchise just yet, as the actor reveals he has written a script for a second film and has cast members on board.

Speaking to People at the Los Angeles premiere for London Calling, Posey, who played lead Scott McCall, said of Teen Wolf, “We did a film for Paramount a few years ago now, and originally it was a three-picture deal, and then it sort of abandoned ship after the first movie. But everybody wants more.”

Teen Wolf: The Movie was released in 2023 and was written by Jeff Davis, the man behind the Teen Wolf TV series that ran on MTV from 2011 to 2017. News on the future of the franchise has since gone quiet, but Posey revealed he has a sequel script “ready to go,” though it will “probably need a couple rewrites” as he “wrote it a few years ago.”

“I was the leader of the cast. Now I want to be the leader for the entire project,” Posey stated, noting that the “concept” for the second film is “amazing.” He added, “I feel like I know what the fans want, and I want to deliver it for them. They’ve been amazing to us over the years, and I want to give it to them.”

When asked about the cast, the Doc alum told People, “We definitely have some people on board.”

In addition to Posey, the Teen Wolf movie starred Crystal Reed as Allison Argent, Holland Roden as Lydia Martin, Shelley Hennig as Malia Tate, JR Bourne as Chris Argent, Ian Bohen as Peter Hale, Colton Haynes as Jackson Whittemore, Linden Ashby as Noah Stilinski, Melissa Ponzio as Melissa McCall, Ryan Kelley as Jordan Parrish, Seth Gilliam as Alan Deaton, and more.

The film (and MTV series) was a supernatural reimagining of the 1985 film of the same name, which starred Michael J. Fox in the titular role.

“I want to continue it,” Posey added. “Me and all the fans and a lot of the actors feel like it was halted at a time where we should have kept it going. So I think there’s more to come.”