7 Burning Questions We Have for ‘Murder in a Small Town’ After That Season 2 Finale

MURDER IN A SMALL TOWN: Kristin Kreuk in the 'This, That, and the Other Thing' episode of MURDER IN A SMALL TOWN
Spoiler Alert


The finale for Murder in a Small Town Season 2 left on a literal question mark: After Karl Alberg (Rossif Sutherland) faced the possibility of losing Cassandra Lee (Kristin Kreuk) to a serial killer, he decided to propose to her in a moment of fear.

We didn’t get to see her answer, but it’s clear these two are deeply committed to one another at this point, after they’ve repeatedly declared just how much they love each other. Plus, Karl has at least one daughter’s blessing already.

That’s not the only end left open by the episode, either. Here, we break down the most burning questions we have for Murder in a Small Town.

MURDER IN A SMALL TOWN: L-R: Kristin Kreuk and Rossif Sutherland


How will Cassandra respond to Karl's proposal?

Rossif Sutherland told TV Insider that Karl’s proposal to Cassandra was issued out of pure fear, since she’d just been in grave danger at the vengeance killer’s farm. However, as we learned in the penultimate episode of the season, Karl had been thinking about it for a while with a clearer mind. Holly (Dakota Guppy) found his mother’s ring in his sock drawer, and he said he’d been waiting for the right time to give it to Cassandra. So how will Cassandra react to the proposal? And does Karl seriously want to move to that next step? 

MURDER IN A SMALL TOWN: L-R: Kristin Kreuk and Rossif Sutherland


What's next for the two if she doesn't accept?

If Cassandra says “yes” to Karl’s proposal, well, we know what’s next. But if she doesn’t, what then? Karl tried to mention the notion of them living together but was cut off before they could have that conversation; plus, Cassandra mentioned she wanted to have more real conversations about their lives. Sutherland, for one, predicted they might move in together and navigate what that means for them, but we’ll have to wait and see.

MURDER IN A SMALL TOWN: L-R: Guest Star Jodelle Micah Ferland and Bethany Brown in the "One Las Song" episode


Will Layla and Vanessa get back together?

Layla (Bethany Brown) struggled with an alcoholism relapse in the last few episodes of the season, and she and Vanessa (Jodelle Ferland) were on the outs due to the latter’s disfavor for her partner’s career — especially the fact that she was in an officer-involved shooting. However, things ended on a higher note, with Layla resuming her sobriety journey and Vanessa showing that she still cares. Will the future look brighter for these two if the show returns?

MURDER IN A SMALL TOWN: Kristin Kreuk


How will Cassandra's term as interim mayor go?

At the start of Season 2, Cassandra was elected to town council, which put her at major odds with Mayor Christy Holman (Marcia Gay Harden) over their budgetary priorities. However, the second-to-last episode of the season saw the mayor resign after her family’s financial misdeeds were about to be exposed, and Cassandra was chosen to become interim mayor. So what’s next for that? Will she help to finally get Karl the additional staff budgeting he so desperately needs? Will her new position cause further friction between them? Will her arts center finally get underway? And will she choose to pursue the job full-time?

MURDER IN A SMALL TOWN: Rossif Sutherland in the "Acts of Murder" Season Two premiere episode


Who is Karl's father?

We know very little about Karl’s father, other than that he is someone the good chief does not want to have a relationship with. Sutherland predicts things could change if and when the series returns, as there may be a possibility of forgiveness and understanding that comes through between them. For now, the only image we have of the character is the one featured in that painting.

MURDER IN A SMALL TOWN: Kristin Kreuk


Is Cassandra's mother going to survive?

Speaking of parental issues, there’s also the matter of Cassandra’s mother, Helen (Teryl Rothery), who is facing a mysterious health crisis that requires treatment from Holman. So what exactly has she been diagnosed with? And what does it mean for Cassandra? Creator Ian Weir teased that whatever it is, it will have a major impact on Cassandra in a potential Season 3.

MURDER IN A SMALL TOWN: Rossif Sutherland in the "Strangers Among Us" episode


What cases will they come up with next?

Murder in a Small Town‘s second season saw a variety of cases in Gibsons and beyond, as Karl’s jurisdiction expanded. Some were complicated murder mysteries, and others were attacks of a different nature. So what kinds of cases will they come up with next? Will there be another season-long mystery or some more returning faces? Who will be the next big-time guest stars? We’ll have to wait and see!

