7 Burning Questions We Have for ‘Murder in a Small Town’ After That Season 2 Finale

The finale for Murder in a Small Town Season 2 left on a literal question mark: After Karl Alberg (Rossif Sutherland) faced the possibility of losing Cassandra Lee (Kristin Kreuk) to a serial killer, he decided to propose to her in a moment of fear.

We didn’t get to see her answer, but it’s clear these two are deeply committed to one another at this point, after they’ve repeatedly declared just how much they love each other. Plus, Karl has at least one daughter’s blessing already.

That’s not the only end left open by the episode, either. Here, we break down the most burning questions we have for Murder in a Small Town.