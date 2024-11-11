Blake Shelton and Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan are taking country singers on tour in hopes to find the next big name in the industry. CBS has announced that a brand new singing competition focusing on country music, The Road, will debut on the network as part of its fall 2025 programming.

The Road (a working title) will mark Shelton’s first TV singing competition since he left The Voice in May 2023. Here’s everything there is to know about this soon-to-be televised search for the next big name in music that comes with a unique format.

What is The Road about?

From executive producers Shelton, Sheridan, Lee Metzger, and David Glasser, the docu-follow format trails a headlining superstar (to be announced) on their journey to discover the next big artist. Singers will join the headliner on tour, performing as opening acts in venues across the country. They will compete to win over local fanbases to secure a spot in the next city and remain on the tour.

The Road is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, Glasser’s 101 Studios with Shelton and Metzger’s Lucky Horseshoe Productions. Sheridan and Glasser serve as executive producers. Shelton and Metzger serve as executive producers for Lucky Horseshoe Productions.

When does The Road premiere?

The singing competition series is set to premiere during the fall 2025 season. An exact release date will be announced at a later time.

Will The Road only feature country artists?

It seems so. Given that Shelton is a country music star and Sheridan is the creator of TV’s biggest modern Western, Yellowstone, and its spinoffs, this shouldn’t be that surprising.

“The Road offers viewers a backstage pass into the gritty and unforgiving life of a touring artist,” CBS describes. “With exclusive access to the behind-the-scenes workings of the music industry, viewers will see what happens when some of the best up-and-coming performers pile into a tour bus and tackle a grueling schedule in pursuit of their dreams.”

“There is a revolution taking place in country music. Building a platform with Blake for the next leaders of that revolution is an incredibly exciting venture,” Sheridan said in a statement. “No more shiny floors and studio audiences. This is where the rubber meets the road — literally. Get in the van, go to the next town, and win the crowd. Do it enough, and you become the next leader. Simple as that.”

“I’m a big fan of Taylor’s incredible work, and I’m excited to team with him and my long-time collaborator, Lee, on The Road,” Shelton said. “I know a thing or two about singing competitions and what it’s like to chase a music dream and live life on tour. I’m looking forward to discovering new talent and giving them this platform.”

“This project has been a true labor of love that Taylor, Blake, Lee, and I have been talking about for some time now,” said Glasser. “I can’t thank CBS enough for supporting us on this journey to bring an incredible project to audiences everywhere.”

“Blake and I have been working together a long time and now joining forces with Taylor and David is literally the kind of team you dream about to bring something of this scale to country music fans,” said Metzger.

The Road, Series Premiere, Fall 2025, CBS