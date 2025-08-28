Blake Shelton’s new singing competition takes viewers on tour with opening acts ready to transform into headliners

“I’ll be honest, I wasn’t exactly dying to do another singing show,” admits Blake Shelton, who was a coach on The Voice for 23 seasons before departing in 2023. And yet, two years later, the country superstar is bringing a brand new singing competition show to CBS.

So, what changed his mind? “[Executive producer] Lee Metzger and I started kicking around this idea: What if we built a show that actually looked like what it takes to make it as an artist?” Shelton explains. “Sleeping on buses, playing for crowds that didn’t buy a ticket to see you, writing songs that may or may not pay the bills. That’s real.”

The guys got Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan and producer David Glasser on board as executive producers, and The Road “all fell in place.”

The series follows 12 emerging artists opening for Keith Urban, another singing competition vet who was previously a judge on American Idol for four seasons and Australia’s version of The Voice for three, in music venues across the country. “I loved the concept of the show, especially because there isn’t another one like it,” Urban says. “There are some shows that highlight great singers, but this is the only one that emphasizes playing live and being on the road.”

Opening for Urban, who Shelton says is “basically the nicest guy in country music,” will give these contestants a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to learn from a guy who’s “been through it all” after playing venues of all sizes, from little clubs to massive stadiums.

“He knows what it takes to survive out there, and he’s one of the best musicians in the world,” Shelton points out. “Plus, he’s a guy who genuinely cares about helping other artists.”

Throughout the season, Sheridan, Shelton, and other soon-to-be announced country stars will join Urban and Gretchen Wilson, who’s serving as “tour manager,” to guide the artists as they perform for the live audiences that will determine whether they move on to the next city.

“The cool twist here is the audience was really the judge,” Shelton adds. “Keith’s fans came to see him. They didn’t know who was opening. So if they didn’t like you, they could walk out, hit the bar, whatever. That’s as real as it gets. At the end of the night, if you can win over Keith’s fans, you’ve earned your spot.”

Urban agrees, adding, “This show is all about the audiences in the venue. They vote in real-time, just like it is when you’re on the road. You know whether you live or die, night after night, right after each performance.’

One of the 12 artists who were handpicked by Shelton and Sheridan’s teams will walk away with a record contract and $250,000 at the end of the show. “We wanted artists who’d already put in some miles,” Shelton shares. “Some of them have written hits for other people, some of them have been grinding it out on the road for years. The common thread is they all have original music that’s ready for radio right now.”

For the show’s first season, Shelton says it was intentional to “lean into” country artists, which is “home base” for him and Sheridan. “There’s a little Americana in the mix, but keeping it mostly country means you’re comparing apples to apples,” he explains. “Down the line, who knows where it goes, but this felt like the right way to start.”

The Road‘s behind-the-scenes look at the grueling life of a touring musician will set it apart from the other singing competition shows that are out there, says Shelton. “This isn’t another shiny stage show where people just belt out cover songs,” he insists. “You’ll see the great moments, but you’ll also see the downtime, the homesickness, the nights where a crowd in Texas loves you and the next night in Memphis they walk out on you. That’s the reality of chasing this dream.”

And while the cash prize and record contract are a nice bonus, Shelton advises that “winning isn’t the finish line” for the victor. “This show starts where others end, which is on tour,” the “Honeybee” crooner adds. “The goal is to build a real fanbase out there with Keith’s crowd. If you can do that, then keep it going. Keep writing. Keep playing. Keep grinding. Don’t sit around waiting on a hit record to magically change your life. You’ve got to build it, one show, one fan at a time.”

The Road, Series Premiere, Sunday, October 19, 9/8c, CBS