Whoopi Goldberg Cursed at ‘The View’ Audience, Alleges Donald Trump Jr.

Donald Trump Jr. has made this the week where he goes after The View, first reminding Aylssa Farah Griffin of her MAGA hat promise, and now claiming that Whoopi Goldberg cursed at the studio audience.

President Trump‘s eldest child made the claim on X on Wednesday (October 15), saying that when he appeared on the show in 2019, Goldberg turned on the crowd and cursed at them during the commercial break for siding with him in the discussion.

“I’ve been on The View, and if you want to have some fun, you should go back and watch the episode,” Donald Jr. wrote in response to a clip of Joy Behar saying Republicans are “scared” to come on The View.

He continued, “If you want to have even more fun, you should force ABC to release the footage during the commercial breaks. It was truly epic watching Whoopie [sic] MFing the crowd who turned on her.”

The former Apprentice supporting star appeared on The View six years ago alongside his then-partner, Kimberly Guilfoyle. According to Entertainment Weekly, Guilfoyle complained to the panel about the “negative coverage of President Trump,” to which Goldberg told her to “Suck it up!”

After his latest social media post, a fan asked what he meant by “MFing the crowd,” adding, “What [sic] she cussing out the crowd?”

“Like you wouldn’t believe,” Donald Jr. responded. “To a crowd of very liberal New Yorkers I believe the exact word were. “This isn’t a F$&?ing MAGA rally” These weren’t my people. I think I got 8-10 tickets for friends in a crowd of about 150 New Yorkers so definitely wasn’t a stacked deck.”

Former View co-host Meghan McCain, who was part of the panel when Donald Jr. appeared in 2019, backed up his claims. “He’s right,” McCain tweeted. “It was an absolute Jerry Springer s*** show.”

Donald Jr. also claimed he was invited on the show to discuss his book, “so I figured they’d at least asked me about it once which of course they didn’t.”

He added, “Perhaps it’s their overall disingenuous nature and the way they treat Republicans differently that makes conservatives not want to go on.”

TV Insider has reached out to ABC for comment.