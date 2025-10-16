[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage Season 2 Episode 1, “A Tie Breaker and a Huge Mistake.”]

Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage is back and kicking off with a Big Bang Theory Easter egg as Georgie (Montana Jordan) assumes ownership of Jim’s (Will Sasso) tire shop with mechanic Ruben (Jessie Prez).

While the men admire making their first dollar without Jim at the helm, they each share ideas for the company’s future, with Georgie having a particularly grand vision for the shop, one of which includes a name change to Dr. Tire. Of course, Big Bang fans will recognize this as the future name of Georgie’s tire shop franchise.

But don’t expect the name change anytime soon. “The Dr. Tire nod in the premiere was just a little Easter egg for people who are in the know,” executive producer Steve Holland says. “The name’s not getting changed just yet, but it’s just to sort of look to the future and a confirmation that Georgie has these ambitions that won’t be stopped.”

But will those ambitions get in the way of working positively with co-owner Ruben? “In business, you get ahead and then you fall back again. That’s just what happens; that’s part of business. So yeah, there’s gonna be a lot of back and forth, but working alongside Jessie this season has really been a joy,” Jordan tells TV Insider. Meanwhile, Holland adds, “It’s gonna be slow growth for the two of them, and that’s part of the fun of it.”

As Jordan puts it, Georgie thinks “he’s gonna become Dr. Tire and Ruben has come in, and he’s got these other opinions.” So, they attempt to settle their differences of opinion with a tie-breaker they determine is going to be a foot race. While Georgie suffers some serious blisters after running a foot race in cowboy boots, Jordan reveals, “I wear boots most, mostly every day, so I’m pretty used to [it]. I didn’t get any blisters or anything. I will say one thing, Ruben is a dirty, dirty player when it comes to foot racing,” Jordan adds with a laugh.

If anything, Jordan enjoys getting out on the backlot to shoot the foot race, which is set outdoors, off of the soundstages where most of Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage films. “Look, I’m from Texas. I like being outside and being in nature, being in the wilderness. So yeah, it’s always nice to go out. On Young Sheldon, we got to go on location because the Cooper house was on location for the exterior,” Jordan says, reminiscing. “It’s always good to get out and explore a little bit.”

While there are certainly growing pains for Georgie and Ruben’s working relationship, father-in-law Jim offers some advice amid his retirement, which is also a struggle for a man who never used to have a day off. “Jim and Georgie are like at completely different parts of their lives, but at the same time they’re kind of still living the same life, because at home they’re just trying to stay out of line of fire,” Jordan shares, hinting at the ever-present tension at the McAllister house.

“This season [Georgie] is having a couple of beers with Jim. That’s one thing that he started doing, and I think it’s good for their relationship because they’re working on a Mustang together and Jim has stepped up to be some sort of father figure,” Jordan teases about Georgie’s evolving relationship with Jim.

But where do Georgie and Mandy (Emily Omsent) stand as the ever-looming mystery of when they’ll break up continues? As fans see in the premiere, things are fairly good between the couple, but we do know Mandy is working with her ex at the news station. Could there be trouble on the horizon?

“Their relationship is probably rocky more times than not right now,” Jordan teases as we dive into Season 2. “And I say that because when there are so many different opinions around, when you’re a young parent, it just makes it hard.” Jordan highlights Audrey as a primary example, as she offers up parenting advice that Mandy and Georgie may not agree with. As Jordan puts it, tension between Mandy and her parents can take its toll on her and Georgie’s relationship, saying it’s “like a domino effect.” But for now, he adds, “they always figure it out at the end of the day.”

Stay tuned to see what’s next for the McAllisters and Coopers as Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage continues on CBS, and let us know what you thought of the Season 2 premiere in the comments below.

