Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage returns for Season 2 on October 16, but in anticipation of the show’s premiere, executive producer Steve Holland offered some insight on upcoming storylines, among which include Mary Cooper’s (Zoe Perry) dive back into the dating world.

“Zoe has actually been a big part of the season so far for us,” Holland reveals to TV Insider while teasing Perry’s reprisal, along with Raegan Revord, who will return as Georgie’s (Montana Jordan) little sister, Missy. Mary’s onscreen return is set for the October 30 episode, “A Will and a Dead Man’s Wife,” and the logline teases that Georgie isn’t exactly ready for his mom to start dating after his dad George’s (Lance Barber) death.

“[Her] first episode back is Mary considering dating again, and Georgie being shocked. I don’t think it ever occurred to him,” Holland shares of Georgie’s perception of Mary’s choice. According to the executive producer, Georgie is “appalled at the thought that his mother might consider dating again.”

“I think for him it feels like it’s too soon,” Holland adds, but as he points out, “It’s been more than a year since their dad passed away. And I think for Georgie, it didn’t occur to him that there might be a world where his mom would ever date again, and the thought really throws him.”

As fans will recall, George’s loss was still quite fresh in Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage Season 1, as his death occurred just months prior in the final episodes of Young Sheldon. But will his absence loom as large in Season 2? Holland reveals, “It’s always with him, that piece of having lost his dad is always with him, but it certainly, at least so far in the season, isn’t quite as heavy a presence.”

In addition to Mary’s exploration of dating, fans can expect her to continue butting heads with in-law Audrey (Rachel Bay Jones), as Holland reveals, “It’s a big part of an episode we just shot.” See what else is set to unfold when Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage Season 2 kicks off, and stay tuned for more coverage in the weeks ahead.

Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage, Season 2 Premiere, Thursday, October 16, 8/7c, CBS