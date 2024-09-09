Rachael Ray Shares New Video Amid Health Fears Over ‘Slurred Speech’

Rachael Ray has returned to social media a week after fans grew concerned about the celebrity cook following a video in which she appeared to slur her speech.

Over the weekend, Ray took to Instagram to repost a clip from her FYI series Rachael Ray in Tuscany, where she shared her recipe for Rabbit Ragu. However, she didn’t address the fan concerns from her previous video, in which many viewers believed she was slurring her speech.

The worries stemmed from a video posted last Monday, September 2, where Ray recalled the time she “almost killed” the legendary crooner Tony Bennett when she invited him over to her house for dinner. Ray said she over-polished her floor, causing Bennett to slip and fall.

“When I pulled out the chair for Tony to sit down for his starter snacks and aperitivo, the chair slid out from under him, and he hit his head on my marble counter behind him, and he fell to the floor,” Ray shared.

“I thought I killed Tony Bennett. I thought I killed him, literally. And his wife, Susan – so glorious – she says to me, ‘Rachael, he’s fine. He’ll pop back up. Just let him be.’ He made it all through dinner. I miss my friend so much. The most beautiful man, maybe ever,” she added, referring to the iconic singer who passed away last year at 96 years old.

While many enjoyed the story, others suggested Ray was slurring her speech, leading to various unsubstantiated theories.

“I think it’s a mini stroke. Part of her mouth seems sinking. When was this???? I haven’t seen her this makes me so sad,” wrote one Instagram commenter.

“Look at her mouth. It looks like she may be recovering from a stroke,” added another.

“One corner of her mouth is much lower than the other. The nurse in me would have her go into be checked for any side effect from a Stroke or Bells Paly. Please make sure to get checked? Life is just too short,” said one user.

Another added, “I don’t think it’s alcohol. She’s suffering from a medical condition and is probably taking a steroid. That explains the puffiness.”

“I love you but are you ok? I’m seriously concerned,” wrote another.

“Oh my goodness, I love @rachaelray, but she looks like she has Cushing’s Disease. I am a survivor of Cushing’s Syndrome and the disease is brutal,” said one fan.

However, others fired back at the “internet doctors,” telling the commenters to leave her alone.

“Can we stop being internet doctors? Rachael Ray put in years in this industry. If she’s going through a health issue, let’s wish her well but calling her names or making fun of her is downright terrible. What’s wrong with some of y’all?” wrote one fan.

“Please stop. We get old, our face changes, some women don’t get facework done. I have TMJ that makes my mouth slightly off. Saying she has had a stoke is disrespectful. Unless, she truly has and tells everyone, I feel it’s wrong to playing a guessing game,” said another.

Another added, “She’s aging like the rest of us. Maybe she has a medical condition, maybe she is on medication. Regardless, no need to be mean.”

“I don’t hear any slurring but she has compassion in her telling of the story. She’s a good person and her vibes are good,” said another.

According to TMZ, when the star’s rep was asked about the video, they were told, “No comment.”

Last year, Ray said goodbye to her self-titled talk show after 17 seasons, having hosted the program since 2006. She went on to co-found Free Food Studios, selling a 50% stake in the company to A&E Networks in January 2024.

Rachael Ray in Tuscany, Mondays, 9/8c, FYI