Jenna Bush Hager and Matt Rogers made one lucky Today fan’s dream come true.

Last week, Bush Hager announced that fans could apply to join her as a cohost on Today With Jenna & Friends in celebration of Today‘s first-ever Fan Fest celebration. “I am so excited because we’re gonna create a whole show around you, and we want you to be a part of it,” she shared on October 8.

At the top of the show’s Thursday, October 16, episode, Bush Hager revealed that a winner had been selected. “We had submissions from across the country, but one really stood out,” she told viewers. “She’s a clinical researcher from New York, a diehard Today fan. Her name is Tiffany Drummond.”

The show went on to air Drummond’s audition tape, during which she described herself as an “opinionated diva.” She added, “First, I’m a professional karaoke enthusiast, hence my microphone. I don’t just sing The Chicks’ ‘Changes’ cover, I move people. Maybe out the door, but that’s their impending FOMO. All of this to say, I can bring the energy, excitement, and a slightly off-key sense of dramatic urgency to any segment.”

Noting that she’s also “obsessed with finding the truth behind Hollywood’s biggest mysteries,” Drummond concluded her submission tape by stating, “You need a cohost who is fun, who is fearless, and who is ready to sing off-key at a moment’s notice. Okay? C’mon, Jenna. I’m your girl.”

To celebrate Drummond’s selection as the show’s first-ever fan cohost, Bush Hager and Rogers (this week’s guest host), broke the news to the fan live on air. “Tiffany thinks we’re just calling her right now to do a final interview with our executive producer,” Bush Hager shared. “She has no idea that Matt and I are gonna call her right now and we’re gonna tell her she’s gonna join us.”

Upon answering a video call, Drummond was shocked to learn that she was on TV. “Guess what? We don’t need an interview. We want you to join me and Savannah [Guthrie] on Monday, right here at this glad table,” Bush Hager told Drummond. “You’re gonna be hanging with us, hosting the show, doing the chat, and bringing your karaoke skills.”

Drummond seemingly manifested the gig, as she pointed out to Bush Hager, “Jenna, look at my sign that I have for you. I really said, ‘Desperately seeking Jenna & Friends.’ Oh, my God. I cannot believe it.”

She went on to state, “I love you guys. I can’t wait to sing. I can’t wait to sit at the table. And if you want to have some drinks there, I’m not gonna say no.”

Bush Hager loved Drummond’s on-air drinks idea. “We’re gonna bring it back to the Kathie Lee [Gifford] days with you,” she joked, referring to how Gifford and Hoda Kotb would often enjoy a glass of wine on the fourth hour of Today. “Tiffany, we cannot wait ’til you join us here on Monday. We’re gonna have a blast. Thank you for answering our call!”

Bush Hager and Rogers wrapped up the discussion by declaring that Drummond will be “incredible” and “amazing” on the show.

Today Fan Fest kicks off on Monday, October 20, with a special episode full of celebrity interviews, shopping segments, giveaways, and more. In addition to cohosting Jenna & Friends with Drummond, Bush Hager will also host a special Read With Jenna “Girls Night Out” event on Monday, October 27. Fans will get to talk all things books in person with Bush Hager and some special guests, including actress Allison Williams.

Today With Jenna & Friends, Weekdays, 10a/9c, NBC