Jordin Sparks Weighs In on Kelly Clarkson’s ‘American Idol’ Car Prize Controversy

What To Know Kelly Clarkson recently revealed she never received the car when she won Season 1 of American Idol.

Season 6 winner Jordin Sparks weighed in on whether or not she received all her prizes.

Other winners, like Carrie Underwood, stated they received their car prizes.

Another former American Idol champion has weighed in on the prize drama and whether or not they received a car as part of their winnings.

Last week, Season 1 winner Kelly Clarkson claimed she never got the car she was promised as part of her prize. She also explained that the $1 million prize wasn’t a lump sum but more like $1 million in investment in the winner as a recording talent.

Appearing on Monday’s (March 16) episode of Today with Jenna & Sheinelle, Season 6 winner Jordin Sparks was asked by guest co-host Justin Sylvester about Clarkson’s comments and whether she received all the prizes she was promised.

“I got my car,” Sparks said, hiding her face with her hand and laughing. “Look, I wasn’t a part of Season 1. But the first season of anything is a little crazy.”

She added, “I hope they give [Clarkson] one now. Send her a Ford.”

Sheinelle Jones recalled how the early winners of the show would receive a Ford Mustang. “I remember you guys would do all these promos around the Ford Mustang,” she said.

“We did the commercials,” Sparks responded. “Every week, man, we were tired.”

Clarkson first brought up the prize drama during an interview with The Traitors Season 4 winner Rob Rausch on The Kelly Clarkson Show last week. After Rausch revealed he was still waiting to receive his $220,800 prize money, Clarkson said she could “relate” because of her own experiences winning Idol back in 2002.

“I was literally on the show, and they were like, ‘Oh, you win a million dollars,’ or whatever. No, you didn’t. They lied. You did not, no. It was like a million dollars worth of investment in you,” the “Since U Been Gone” singer stated.

She continued, “And then they said you get a car, and I needed it because my car is bashed in and I couldn’t afford the [insurance] deductible. And then, no! I did not get a car!”

Clarkson jokingly said she was even more annoyed when Season 2 runner-up Clay Aiken and his mom both received cars from the show.

Season 4 winner Carrie Underwood also received a car, telling Today’s Country Radio with Kelleigh Bannen in 2023, “I do still have the car that I won when I won American Idol. So I have my blue Mustang.”