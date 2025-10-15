Jenna Bush Hager Says ‘Today’ Fans Want Matt Rogers as Her Cohost

For many Today With Jenna & Friends fans, Matt Rogers is their top contender to become Jenna Bush Hager‘s permanent cohost.

On the show’s Wednesday, October 15, episode, Bush Hager recalled celebrating the release of her book imprint’s first published novel, Conform, at an event the night before. “A lot of moms and daughters came up to me, and it turns out, Matt Rogers is their favorite,” she told Rogers, who is her current Jenna & Friends guest host.

“In fact, a mom-daughter duo… one was a teacher. They watch the show after school, after they work, and they call each other during it. And the mom goes, ‘Yeah, and I met that adorable Matt Rogers on your show,’” she continued. “And the daughter was like, ‘Mom, we know him from Las [Culturistas].’ And she said all the moms are falling in love.”

Rogers, for his part, said he’s “always been good with moms,” adding, “Whenever I was going over to my friends’ houses in high school and stuff like that, I was like, ‘Put me in the kitchen with the mom.’ You know what I mean? ‘We’ll be chatting and talking. You just go do your thing.’ Sometimes, I would even distract the moms while my friends would make drinks.”

Bush Hager went on to joke that she “could’ve really used” Rogers during her teenage years growing up with former President George W. Bush and former First Lady Laura Bush.

“Back in the day, I would be chatting with Laura Bush?” Rogers excitedly asked, to which Bush Hager replied, “Yes. And y’all would’ve been chatting in the kitchen, and I would’ve been making the Captain Morgan and Coke.”

Rogers is an actor and comedian best known for his roles in projects such as Our Cartoon President, Q-Force, Fire Island, I Love That for You, No Good Deed, and Good Fortune. He also famously cohosts the Las Culturistas podcast with his longtime friend Bowen Yang.

Rogers has stepped in as Bush Hager’s Jenna & Friends guest hosts several times since Hoda Kotb left the NBC morning show in January. He hosted full weeks of the show back in May and August and returned for his latest cohosting gig on Tuesday, October 14. He will continue to appear on the show through Friday, October 17.

“We’ll be here tomorrow. Bring all your moms to fall in love with Matt,” Bush Hager joked at the end of Wednesday’s episode. Looking into the camera, Rogers said, “Hey, moms!”

Fans have shown their love for Rogers as Bush Hager’s cohost via social media. “We love Matt Rogers ❤️give than man a job!” one person commented underneath a Jenna & Friends Instagram post on Tuesday. Someone else shared, “@mattrogerstho for permanent host!!!! When he’s on I watch the entire hour whether I’m interested in the content or not. He makes everything fun! Their chemistry is perfect!”

“Keep @mattrogerstho for permanent host PLEASE. I mean, so long as he wants it! Haha,” another person pleaded. A different user commented, “Omg! Please make Matt the permanent co host!”

Kotb even named Rogers as one of her top picks to be her Today replacement during a June appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, along with Savannah Guthrie, Justin Sylvester, Scarlett Johansson, and Sheinelle Jones. “Matt Rogers is great,” she gushed at the time, adding, “I feel like it’s whoever clicks great with Jenna.”

