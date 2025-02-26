Fox News’ Kat Timpf Shares Update After Breast Cancer Diagnosis & Son’s Birth

Fox News contributor Kat Timpf gave birth to her first child last week, just hours after finding out she had breast cancer.

Timpf revealed the news in an Instagram post on Tuesday (February 25), which she labeled an “unconventional birth announcement.” The regular Gutfeld! panelist first announced her pregnancy with her husband, Cameron Friscia, last July.

“Last week, I welcomed my first child into the world. About fifteen hours before I went into labor, I was diagnosed with breast cancer,” Timpf wrote in her latest Instagram post. “Now, before you worry, my doctor says it’s Stage 0 and is confident that it almost certainly hasn’t spread.”

The comedian joked, “As I’ve explained to the few people I’ve managed to tell about it so far: don’t freak out. It’s just, like, a little bit of cancer.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kat Timpf (@kattimpf)

Timpf went on to describe her “not chill day,” where she “woke up more-than-a-week-past-due pregnant, completely consumed by doing everything I could to get the baby out. By the middle of the afternoon, I was waddling around from appointment to appointment, talking about how to get my cancer out.”

In those appointments, Timpf said she was told, “the best course of action would likely be a double mastectomy as soon as possible.”

She also praised hospital staff for being “excellent audiences for dark humor,” as she asked “If I could get a copy of my tumor ultrasound to put on my fridge next to the ultrasound of my baby.”

Timpf added that “by the middle of the night, I was crawling around on the floor of my apartment in spontaneous labor, before heading to the hospital to meet my baby, whom I’d learn at the time of birth was a son.”

“Just minutes after my boy was born, I was talking with the nurses about what a birth announcement in my situation might look like,” she continued, wondering if she should post, “Mom and baby are doing well, except maybe for mom’s cancer.”

She said she is still getting used to her “new reality,” noting that the next three months of maternity leave are going to be “a lot different than I’d anticipated.”

“Still, as I navigate new motherhood (and new cancer) I’m learning to celebrate everything I can,” she shared. “I’m lucky that we found the cancer so early; I’m lucky to be my son’s mom. I mean, I know I’m biased, but the little dude absolutely rules — and not just because he might have saved my life.”

She concluded by thanking her fans, writing, “Here’s to resilience, to miracles in the midst of chaos, and to finding humor and hope even on the toughest days.”