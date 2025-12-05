‘Today’: Mario Lopez Gushes Over Son Dominic’s ‘Matlock’ Guest Role

What To Know Mario Lopez’s 12-year-old son, Dominic, will guest star on an upcoming episode of the CBS drama Matlock, acting alongside Kathy Bates.

Dominic has had a busy year filming multiple projects, including an upcoming horror movie with Jay Hernandez.

Lopez has celebrated his son’s acting achievements by sharing several sweet social media posts.

Mario Lopez‘s 12-year-old son, Dominic, is almost as booked and busy as he is.

“Your son, it looks like he may be following in Dad’s footsteps,” Craig Melvin said to the actor on the third hour of Today‘s Friday, December 5, episode. “We saw this picture of him on the set of Matlock. He’s like a budding child actor.”

Earlier this week, Lopez shared a snap Dominic took with Kathy Bates on the set of the CBS drama. “Meanwhile, back in LA…Just Nico casually solving crimes with screen legend Kathy Bates on Matlock,” he captioned the Wednesday, December 3, Instagram post.

On Today, Lopez confirmed that his son will guest star on an upcoming episode of Matlock. The CBS series will air its Season 2 midseason finale on Thursday, December 11, and return with new episodes starting Thursday, February 26.

“He’s guest-starring on Matlock this week,” Lopez said on the NBC morning show. “And Craig, you know, he did three movies this year. … Now, he’s working with Academy Award winners and stuff, so we’re real proud of him. He’s doing great.”

Along with Dominic, Lopez also shares his 15-year-old daughter, Gia, and 6-year-old son, Santino, with his wife, Courtney. Dominic made his acting debut alongside his famous parents in the Great American Family holiday movie Once Upon a Christmas Wish last year.

“Me and Nico had a blast on set during our new Christmas movie ‘Once Upon a Christmas Wish,’” Lopez captioned a December 2024 Instagram clip of himself and Dominic doing handshakes during filming.

Lopez has continued to praise his son’s budding acting career via social media. Back in May, he posted pics and clips of Dominic on the set of the upcoming movie Bad Counselors via Instagram. Two months later, Dominic was back to work filming another project in Alabama.

This fall, Lopez revealed that Dominic will appear in the upcoming horror movie The Revenge of La Llorona alongside Jay Hernandez. “When your kid’s shooting a movie with your homie in NY & you start wondering if you’re the third wheel now,” he jokingly captioned an October 14 Instagram pic of Dominic and Hernandez on set.

Dominic wrapped his part on the movie later that month. “That’s a wrap! My boy just finished shooting a horror movie in NY — home for a quick pit stop before heading back for a Christmas film. He’s going from boo! To ho ho ho!” Lopez captioned an October 26 Instagram post, adding, “Couldn’t be prouder of my little leading man.”

Dominic kicked off the Christmas season last month by working on another festive project. “And that’s a wrap for Nico on his holiday movie! Proud of my boy,” Lopez wrote alongside Instagram pics and clips of the project on November 13.

