‘Matlock’ Sneak Peek: Sarah’s Job Is in Jeopardy in First Meeting With Merger Boss (VIDEO)

What To Know Sarah’s job is at risk during the Jacobson Moore-Lamar Olsen merger, especially after being removed from her legal team for helping spy on a colleague.

Tensions rise when Sarah meets Gwen, the firm’s new efficiency expert nicknamed “Layoff Barbie.”

Matlock Season 2 returns on February 26 at 9/8c on CBS.

Sarah’s (Leah Lewis) job is in danger in the Jacobson Moore merger when Matlock Season 2 returns on CBS on February 26. TV Insider can exclusively debut a sneak peek at Thursday’s midseason premiere, which features Sarah and Matty (Kathy Bates) meeting Sarah Wright Olsen‘s character, Gwen, for the very first time. It’s a tense meeting.

Gwen is an efficiency expert analyzing the firm during the Jacobson Moore-Lamar Olsen merger process. Olympia (Skye P. Marshall) kicked Sarah off her legal team in the December midseason finale after Sarah confessed to helping Senior (Beau Bridges) spy on his son, Julian (Jason Ritter). In the clip from Matlock Season 2 Episode 9 above, Sarah is desperate to get back on the team as the merger looms. She asks Matty if Olympia is showing any signs of forgiving her.

“Olympia needs a little more time,” Matty tells the panicked Sarah.

“There is no time. Matty, I need to be attached to someone. Layoff Barbie is here!” Sarah says.

Layoff Barbie is Sarah’s nickname for Gwen. She’s been using the nickname in company group chats, but unbeknownst to Sarah, Gwen heard about the teasing.

“Oh! You gave me the nickname on Slack,” Gwen says. Sarah, embarrassed, apologizes for the “bad joke,” and then tensions rise when Gwen jokes back.

“No problem. Jokes make my job easier,” Gwen says with a smile. “I know who to target with my heat-seeking missile of doom.”

There’s an awkward pause before Gwen says, “Ha! That was a joke, too.” Or is it?

Sarah will have to stay on her best behavior and prove herself essential to the firm if she hopes to survive the impending layoffs.

Matlock Season 2 returns on Thursday, February 26, at 9/8c. In the episode, titled “Collateral,” Olympia and Matty each put together their own collateral for Julian, hoping to regain his trust after he makes a shocking discovery. Meanwhile, an injunction case takes a turn when their client is detained by ICE agents, forcing the team to shift gears to keep him with his family and prevent deportation.

Wright Olsen is married to Matlock executive producer Eric Christian Olsen. Meet her character in the video above.

Matlock, Season 2 Return, Thursday, February 26, 9/8c, CBS