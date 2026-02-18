New ‘Matlock’ Photos Reveal When Yael Grobglas Returns & New Characters

Yael Grobglas, Kathy Bates, and Henry Haber in 'Matlock' Season 2 Episode 10
Michael Yarish/CBS

Matlock is introducing new characters and bringing back old ones when Season 2 returns next week. New photos from Matlock Season 2 reveal when Yael Grobglas will be back as Shae.

Matlock Season 2 returns on Thursday, February 26, at 9/8c on CBS. In Season 2 Episode 9, “Collateral,” Sarah Wright-Olsen‘s character will be introduced, as will Henry Haber‘s. Wright-Olsen plays Gwen, an efficiency expert analyzing the firm. Haber plays Hunter, a younger associate from the floater pool who is a total bro. Marshall’s husband, Edwin Hodge, will also guest star in Season 2, but the first photos of his character have not been released.

“Olympia and Matty each put together their own collateral for Julian, hoping to regain his trust after he makes a shocking discovery,” the episode description says. “Meanwhile, an injunction case takes a turn when their client is detained by ICE agents, forcing the team to shift gears to keep him with his family and prevent deportation.”

Grobglas returns as Shae in Matlock Season 2 Episode 10, “The Greater Good,” airing on Thursday, March 5.

“Matty and Olympia navigate a new trust dynamic with Julian as he accompanies Matty to surveil the ex-wife of a Wellbrexa exec,” the logline reads. “Meanwhile, Hunter, a member of the firm’s floater pool, assists Olympia, Matty, and Sarah on a manslaughter case involving a health care worker.”

None of the photos released from the second half of Season 2 so far include Beau Bridges as Senior. The last time we saw him, he was in a medically-induced coma in a hospital after suffering a stroke in the midseason finale. His health status is one of the big questions heading into the new episodes, along with what will happen between Matty (Kathy Bates), Olympia (Skye P. Marshall), and Julian Jr. (Jason Ritter) now that Julian has discovered Matty and Olympia’s big Wellbrexa secret.

See Bates, Marshall, Ritter, Leah Lewis, and their new costars in photos from Season 2 Episodes 9 and 10 below.

Matlock, Season 2 Return, Thursday, February 26, 9/8c, CBS

Sarah Wright-Olsen in 'Matlock' Season 2 Episode 9
Michael Yarish/CBS

Season 2 Episode 9, "Collateral"

Sarah Wright-Olsen as Gwen

Leah Lewis and Sarah Wright-Olsen in 'Matlock' Season 2 Episode 9
Michael Yarish/CBS

Sarah and Gwen chat at work

Kathy Bates and Leah Lewis in 'Matlock' Season 2 Episode 9
Michael Yarish/CBS

Matty and Sarah have a tense conversation

Leah Lewis and Henry Haber in 'Matlock' Season 2 Episode 10
Michael Yarish/CBS

Season 2 Episode 10, "The Greater Good"

Sarah and Hunter (Henry Haber) share a space

Kathy Bates, Skye P. Marshall, and Jason Ritter in 'Matlock' Season 2 Episode 10
Michael Yarish/CBS

Tensions rise between Matty, Olympia, and Julian, who’s now in the know on their Wellbrexa secret

Yael Grobglas in 'Matlock' Season 2 Episode 10
Michael Yarish/CBS

Yael Grobglas returns as Shae Banfield, a jury expert and consultant for Jacobson Moore who’s called a “human lie detector”

Henry Haber, Kathy Bates, Yael Grobglas, and Skye P. Marshall in 'Matlock' Season 2 Episode 10
Michael Yarish/CBS

Hunter, Matty, Shae, and Olympia talk with a client

Henry Haber and Kathy Bates in 'Matlock' Season 2 Episode 10
Michael Yarish/CBS

Matty’s had about enough of “bro” Hunter

Yael Grobglas, Kathy Bates, and Henry Haber in 'Matlock' Season 2 Episode 10
Michael Yarish/CBS

Shae, Matty, and Hunter look concerned in the courtroom

Skye P. Marshall and Erica Piccininni in 'Matlock' Season 2 Episode 10
Michael Yarish/CBS

Olympia with client Louise Pullinkski (Erica Piccininni) in the courtroom

Leah Lewis and Jason Ritter in 'Matlock' Season 2 Episode 10
Michael Yarish/CBS

Sarah smiles at Julian

Skye P. Marshall and Henry Haber in 'Matlock' Season 2 Episode 10
Michael Yarish/CBS

Is Hunter getting on Olympia’s nerves, too?

