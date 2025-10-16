How ‘Law & Order: SVU’ Brought Rollins Back to Benson’s Squad

Meredith Jacobs
Comments
Kelli Giddish as Sgt. Amanda Rollins, Mariska Hargitay as Capt. Olivia Benson — 'Law & Order: SVU' Season 27
Spoiler Alert
Virginia Sherwood/NBC

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Law & Order: SVU Season 27 Episode 4, “Clickbait.”]

Sergeant Amanda Rollins (Kelli Giddish) returns to Captain Olivia Benson’s (Mariska Hargitay) squad on Law & Order: SVU in the Thursday, October 16, episode, but both feel a bit wary of how it comes about.

Chief Kathryn Tynan (Noma Dumezweni) has been having Benson join her for monthly check-ins. At the latest, there’s talk of family (Noah’s 15, it’s wild), and the chief, of course, uses that as a selling point for the position she wants Benson to take. “One benefit of working at 1PP and say, a newly created deputy chief position, is schedule. Reasonable hours, more time with the family,” she says. Benson reiterates that she’s not looking for a desk job. Tynan knows, considering Benson is in the field more than any other captain in the department.

“I’m out in the field because victims are in the field, and that is where I’m the most useful,” Benson stresses. Tynan seems to be getting, “So, I’m offering you something you’ll never want.” Benson agrees: “Pretty much.”

Tynan then brings up getting Rollins back on her squad with Velasco’s departure, making her down a detective.

'Law & Order: SVU': Mariska Hargitay Talks Benson-Stabler Love
Related

'Law & Order: SVU': Mariska Hargitay Talks Benson-Stabler Love

“I didn’t know that she was looking for a move,” Benson comments. Tynan’s sources say she’s shopping around. The chief insists she’s not trying to play her, but Benson knows she is. “If anything, at most, I’m trying to get you to like me,” Tynan suggests. “I know you take care of your people, and they are certainly loyal to you. I see no downside to shifting her back to SVU. Do you?” Benson doesn’t answer her, but she’s clearly taken note of it. (After all, we all know she’d love to have Rollins back with her.)

At the end of the episode, Rollins shows up in the bullpen and apologizes to Benson for the radio silence while she was weighing her options. Yes, she’s leaving Intelligence — because Tynan overhauled it beyond recognition, transferring out Rollins’s boss and putting her own guy in there. Benson assures her there’s always a place at SVU for her, and Rollins’ only hesitation comes from not wanting to be a pawn in the game Tynan’s playing with Benson. But if she doesn’t come back, and with Intelligence off the table, that just leaves possibly returning to teaching, and everyone knows how bored she was doing that.

“Look, is this an offer that’s going to bite me in the ass down the line? Probably. I mean, she’s after something, I just don’t know what. But personally, it sure would be nice to have somebody in here I could trust,” Benson admits. Yes, she’s referring to Detective Jake Griffin (Corey Cott), who had history with Tynan (and seems to be reporting to her). Plus, he’s still very much learning. He asks one smart question in this episode but also really gets on Detective Terry Bruno’s (Kevin Kane) nerves in interrogation and can’t see that a man proclaiming his innocence is genuinely shocked by accusations and innocent.

Griffin is “fine, he might even be here for the right reasons, I don’t know, but he’s ambitious, which could be worse,” according to Benson. As Rollins sees it, that means she’ll be keeping an eye on him. And with that, she’s back! Welcome home, Rollins.

What did you think of how Rollins returned to SVU? Let us know in the comments section below.

Law & Order: SVU, Thursdays, 9/8c, NBC

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit key art

Here Are Their Stories

Get absolutely everything about Law & Order: Special Victims Unit in your inbox!

NBC

Peacock

Series

1999–

TV14

Crime drama

Drama

Action

Thriller

Mystery

Where to Stream

Latest Headlines

More Law & Order: Special Victims Unit ›

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Matt Cohen - 'Young and the Restless'
1
How ‘Y&R’ Brought Matt Cohen Back to Daytime 6 Years After ‘GH’ Exit
Mariska Hargitay on Season 27, Episode 1, of NBC's 'Law & Order: Special Victims Unit'; Dann Florek on Season 14, Episode 1, of NBC's 'Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.'
2
Mariska Hargitay Breaks Silence on Captain Cragen’s ‘Law & Order: SVU’ Death
'Chicago Fire' Season 14 Episode 4
3
Herrmann’s House Is on Fire — Watch Devastating ‘Chicago Fire’ Promo
4
Michael Weatherly & Cote de Pablo on That Major Tiva Moment on ‘NCIS: Tony & Ziva’
Tyler Hilton and Arielle Kebbel in 'Thank God: Christmas at Keller Ranch'; James Lafferty and Zibby Allen in 'A Pickleball Christmas'; Brandy and Sy'rai Smith in 'Christmas Everyday'
5
‘It’s a Wonderful Lifetime’ 2025 Schedule: Your Guide to the Holiday Lineup