Heading into Law & Order: SVU Season 27, we knew that there would be some changes to Captain Olivia Benson’s (Mariska Hargitay) squad. It lost Detectives Silva (Juliana Aiden Martinez) and Velasco (Octavio Pisano), but it is once again gaining Sergeant Amanda Rollins (Kelli Giddish, back as a series regular after recurring). The promo for the Thursday, October 16, episode reveals just what brings her back to SVU.

In the episode titled “Clickbait,” NBC teases, “When a tween suffers a life-threatening miscarriage, the SVU must unravel a web of online fabrications to identify a suspect. Rollins carefully weighs her career options.” The promo offers a look at both those storylines.

First is the case, in which kids are making AI images of their classmates, leading to a series of escalating incidents. Then, we hear Benson say, “We need help,” before seeing her tell Rollins, “Someone I trust.” That seems to be all the sergeant needs to hear because she leaves her with, “See you in the morning, boss.”

Rollins rejoining SVU is coming the episode after Velasco left the squad for a job with the DEA in San Diego and two after Chief Tynan (Noma Dumezwen) put a detective she knows, Griffin (Corey Cott), on the squad. (Benson didn’t have a say.) The second episode of the season also ended with (if you streamed it on Peacock and didn’t watch it live on NBC) Griffin going to see Tynan, suggesting that he’s reporting back to her about Benson.

Has Benson filled Rollins in on all she knows about the Tynan and Griffin situation? Is she bringing her in as someone she trusts because she doesn’t think she can trust Griffin? For now, it would just be speculation on her part since she doesn’t know that he went to Griffin at the end of Episode 2, but she does know that Tynan wanted him on her squad. Plus, Tynan did try to get her to accept a job she doesn’t want, as the deputy chief of a consolidated special victims unit based out of 1PP.

How do you feel about how Rollins appears to be rejoining SVU? What are you hoping to see this season? Let us know in the comments section below.

Law & Order: SVU, Thursdays, 9/8c, NBC