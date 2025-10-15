‘Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage’ First Look: The McAllisters Support Jim After His Retirement (VIDEO)

Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage Season 2 arrives October 16, and TV Insider has an exclusive first look at the McAllister family’s return in an all-new clip.

In the tease for the premiere episode, titled “A Tie Breaker and a Huge Mistake,” Mandy (Emily Osment) chats with her parents, Jim (Will Sasso) and Audrey (Rachel Bay Jones), as well as brother Connor (Dougie Baldwin), about Georgie (Montana Jordan) working late at the tire shop. As fans will recall, Georgie and Ruben (Jessie Prez) bought the establishment from Jim at the end of Season 1, allowing the former owner to explore retirement.

But as the premiere logline teases, Jim will struggle to find his purpose amid his retirement, leading us to wonder, will he fully let the tire shop go? If this clip is any indication, he’s still searching for purpose by attempting to guide his son-in-law. “Georgie working late again?” Mandy asks, to which Jim says, “Yeah, you know, I took your advice and stopped by the store.”

Emily Osment, Will Sasso, and Rachel Bay Jones in 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage' Season 2

Troy Harvey / 2025 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

“Oh, were you able to help him and Ruben work things out?” she wonders. As viewers will recall, Georgie and Ruben don’t exactly get along, making for what’s sure to be a unique partnership dynamic as co-owners of the tire shop.

According to Jim, he thinks he was able to smooth things out among the colleagues: “You know, a lot of people, especially when they’re starting out, think that there’s only one way to do things, but I showed them that there is a middle way.”

Connor isn’t so impressed. “Seems obvious,” he says from the corner of the kitchen. “Well, it wasn’t to them,” Jim snaps.

Audrey attempts to be supportive, offering a “good for you, honey.” Will it be enough for Jim to find contentment amid his retirement? Only time will tell. As hinted in the clip above, it seems like Mandy is a driving force in pushing Jim to stay involved at the tire shop.

Executive producer Steve Holland teases, “I think Mandy and Jim have the tightest bond of that family, and I think especially when she sees him start to go a little bit off the rails with retirement, she’s one of the pushing forces to get Georgie to maybe invite him back to work a little bit, and fill in.”

Stay tuned to see how Jim’s retirement unfolds in Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage Season 2, and don’t miss the funny clip above ahead of the premiere.

Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage, Season 2 Premiere, Thursday, October 16, 8/7c, CBS

