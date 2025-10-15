[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Chad Powers Season 1 Episode 4, “4th Quarter.”]

Chad Powers continues to deliver laughs and heart in its latest installment as Russ Holliday (Glen Powell), disguised as the titular quarterback, Chad, heads out on the road with his South Georgia Catfish teammates and pal Danny (Frankie A. Rodriguez) for an away game that goes awry.

The problems all begin when Danny realizes the cap on Russ’s prosthetic glue has come undone, drying out the solution needed to keep his disguise adhered to his face. When they arrive at the hotel, the guys have to come up with a solution to the problem, but with just a couple of hours before room checks for the evening, they’re on a time crunch.

After stealing a cheerleader’s keys, Danny and Russ set off in her car searching high and low for glue in a Spirit of Halloween store. As they wander the aisles, Russ finds a costume labeled “A-Hole Quarterback,” which is clearly a riff off of him, but when he and Danny see a customer about to purchase the last bottle of glue, Russ has to put his hurt feelings aside.

Talking to the customer, Russ distracts him enough for Danny to steal the bottle from the man’s cart, and the duo briefly celebrates their victory until they realize the car they briefly stole to borrow was broken into. Danny is distraught, mostly because his AirPods were in the bag, but the guys follow the location tag to a random house, where they manage to recover Danny’s backpack, sans AirPods.

After Russ’s hand is injured by broken glass and an unexpected gun, their adventure takes a turn to the emergency room (where Powell’s real-life mom, Cynthia, cameos), where he and Danny get into a fight. Russ ends up having to solve his own problems when Danny dumps his glue in exchange for Russ’s rudeness towards him.

Still, Danny covers for Russ when coach Ricky (Perry Mattfeld) comes for a room check and he’s not there. By the episode’s end, they have made amends and craft fresh prosthetics for Russ to wear the next day, set to the tune of Phantom of the Opera‘s “All I Ask of You.” It’s an episode that takes a deep dive into Russ and Danny’s friendship, and Rodriguez says, “It’s really fun to play the dynamic because I think these are two people in the real world that would probably never cross over or even talk to each other.”

Luckily for the audience, they do cross over and get along. “The first three episodes, I think it felt like a student and teacher, but then by the fourth episode, it was really fun to play the switch where [Danny tells Russ], the version [of him] that we all see is actually just a human being with a heart,” Rodriguez notes, pointing out how Danny really sees Russ underneath the Chad disguise.

While their friendship is solidified, an interesting detail was included in the final moments as Ricky, who ran into Russ at the hotel lobby earlier in the episode, looks him up online and has a curious look on her face. Is she beginning to piece together Russ’s ruse over the team? Only time will tell, but let us know what you thought of this fun episode in the meantime, and stay tuned for more on Chad Powers as the season continues to unfold.

