[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Chad Powers Season 1, Episode 3, “3rd Quarter.”]

Chad Powers has been branded as a sports comedy, but the Hulu series delivered one of TV’s swooniest moments in its latest episode, “3rd Quarter,” during which Russ Holliday, disguised as the titular South Georgia Catfish quarterback, made a grand gesture for his coach, Ricky (Perry Mattfeld).

In the episode, Chad remains on the sidelines as Coach Hudson (Steve Zahn), Ricky’s dad, keeps first quarterback, Gerry (Colton Ryan), on the field, much to Chad and Ricky’s frustration. Believing there’s a chance Chad could step up for the team, Ricky begins warming him up by throwing the ball back and forth on the sidelines, and when booster head, Tricia (Wynn Everett), bursts onto the field to try and turn a losing game around, Ricky finally speaks up, mentioning a potential play for Chad to take on.

Coach Hudson won’t hear it, though, and he sees Ricky’s boldness as insubordination, kicking her off the field. Ultimately, when Russ’s pal, Danny (Frankie A. Rodriguez), trips Gerry when he ventures towards the sidelines, it leaves the first quarterback unable to play, allowing Chad a shot.

As Ricky watches with baited breath from behind the scenes in the locker room, Chad ditches Coach Hudson’s direction to implement Ricky’s play, the Aggie Special. Coach Hudson is understandably upset, but Chad pulls off the win, making the decision that much sweeter. But what makes this a rom-com exactly?

Instead of basking in the glory on the field, Chad finds Ricky in the locker room, and she wonders aloud, “Why aren’t you celebrating?” He answers, “I am.” And if that doesn’t make you wanna giggle and kick your feet with joy, we don’t know what would.

In the episode’s opening moments, Russ is running on campus out of his Chad disguise, and it’s clear he’s beginning to fall for Ricky as she runs past him in the other direction. While Chad’s initial desire to get on the field may have been a driving force in getting close to Ricky in earlier episodes, he didn’t have to feign his connection with her, as Russ knows what it’s like to be an underdog.

Watching Ricky receive poor treatment from her colleagues, particularly Coach Dobbs (Clayne Crawford), helps him empathize with her and ultimately make the bad-boy player a better person in the process. Even when Chad got on the field after Ricky had been kicked off, he didn’t play it safe for his own agenda; he took an extra step to show Ricky that he sees her as a person who is trying and deserves a shot at the spotlight as a coach.

Sure, there are crude jokes and a whole lot of sports, but Chad Powers‘ latest episode delivered the kind of rom-com excellence we’re hungry for, leaving us anxious for the rest of the season to play out. But what did you think? Did Chad Powers deliver a swoonworthy installment of TV? Could it be seen as a rom-com? Weigh in on these questions in the comments section below, and stay tuned for more as the season unfolds on Hulu.

Chad Powers, Tuesdays, Hulu