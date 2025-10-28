Will ‘Chad Powers’ Return for Season 2? Everything We Know So Far

Meaghan Darwish
Glen Powell in 'Chad Powers' Season 1 finale
Disney / Daniel Delgado Jr.

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Chad Powers, Season 1 Episode 6, “6th Quarter.”]

Chad Powers has come to an end, but will the alter-ego of disgraced footballer Russ Holliday (Glen Powell) survive to play another game for Season 2? It’s a question that fans are sure to have after tuning into the Season 1 finale.

As viewers saw, the series left its titular character’s fate in limbo after [Spoiler] Ricky (Perry Mattfeld) uncovered his true identity. While the cast has certainly expressed hope for the show’s future (after all, six episodes isn’t nearly enough), we’re breaking down what could be on the horizon if Hulu picks up the sports comedy for another game. Scroll down for a closer look and stay tuned for any official renewal announcements from the streamer in the meantime.

Has Chad Powers been renewed for Season 2?

Chad Powers hasn’t been renewed for Season 2 yet, but interest from talent and creatives indicates there is a plan to continue the series should it get a green light from Hulu. As viewers uncovered during Season 1’s run, it only took six installments for audiences to get swept up in Russ’s story, so we could easily it happening again if given the opportunity.

Perry Mattfeld in 'Chad Powers' Season 1 finale

Disney / Daniel Delgado Jr.

What has been said about Chad Powers Season 2?

Series co-creator and showrunner Michael Waldron hinted that Season 2 ideas already exist when TV Insider caught up with him. “We’ve got a lot of ideas about where to take it, and how it will all wrap up, so hopefully we get to take the story the whole way,” Waldron teases. “I hope audiences will respond, and we’ll get to see where it all goes.”

What would Chad Powers Season 2 be about?

Chad Powers Season 1 concluded with a major cliffhanger as [Spoiler] Ricky was torn about publicly exposing Russ after learning he’d lied about his true identity. In turn, Russ threatened that by exposing his involvement, Ricky would jeopardize the entire football season and her dad, Coach Hudson’s (Steve Zahn) reputation. While no official information about a second season has been released, we’d imagine Season 2 would likely pick up where things left off, but keep an eye out for any news on that end.

Who would star in Chad Powers Season 2?

Season 1’s ensemble included Powell, Mattfeld, Zahn, and Rodriguez, and if Chad Powers were to return for Season 2, we’d keep our fingers crossed that they’d be back, alongside other favorites including Wynn Everett, Quentin Plair, Colton Ryan, Toby Huss, Clayne Crawford, and more. Until Season 2 is officially announced, though, it’s too tough to say quite yet.

Stay tuned for any updates and let us know if you hope to see Chad Powers back onscreen for a second season in the comments section.

Chad Powers, Streaming now, Hulu

